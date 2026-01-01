Checkmarx Secrets Detection Logo

Checkmarx Secrets Detection

Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Checkmarx Secrets Detection Description

Checkmarx Secrets Detection is a security tool that identifies hardcoded credentials, tokens, keys, and other sensitive information in source code. The product scans for over 170 different types of secrets including passwords, access tokens, encryption keys, API keys, SSH keys, and webhook URLs. The tool performs scanning across multiple environments including Git repositories, containers, and CI/CD pipelines. It can scan both current source code and historical Git commits in server-hosted and local developer repositories. Pre-commit scanning capabilities allow the system to automatically block code commits containing hardcoded secrets before they reach repositories. The product includes live secrets validation functionality that attempts to determine if discovered secrets are still active and potentially exploitable. This helps security teams prioritize remediation efforts based on actual risk. Developers can initiate scans and review results directly within their IDE, or through CLI, API, and the Checkmarx One UI. The tool provides detailed reporting with remediation guidance to address identified risks. Checkmarx Secrets Detection is part of the Checkmarx One platform and integrates into developer workflows to prevent credential exposure throughout the software development lifecycle.

Checkmarx Secrets Detection FAQ

Common questions about Checkmarx Secrets Detection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Checkmarx Secrets Detection is Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers developed by Checkmarx. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →