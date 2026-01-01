Sec1 ProSAST Logo

Sec1 ProSAST

SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages

Application Security
Commercial
Sec1 ProSAST Description

Sec1 ProSAST is a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) solution that analyzes source code to identify security vulnerabilities during the development phase. The tool supports over 30 programming languages including Java, JavaScript, Python, C++, and Swift. The solution integrates with CI/CD pipelines to automate security testing within existing development workflows. It provides continuous scanning capabilities and categorizes detected vulnerabilities by severity level to help teams prioritize remediation efforts. ProSAST includes AI-driven features for vulnerability detection, triage, and remediation recommendations. The tool offers false positive management functionality, allowing users to mark and track false positives to improve scan accuracy over time. The product provides customizable rule sets that can be tailored to specific security requirements. It includes automated tracking capabilities and supports team collaboration features for managing security findings across development teams. ProSAST is available in three tiers: Basic (10+ languages, weekly scans, basic CI/CD integration), Business (30+ languages, continuous scans, full CI/CD integration, AI-assisted triage), and Enterprise (30+ languages, continuous scans, fully customizable ruleset, enterprise-wide collaboration). The solution claims 99% vulnerability detection accuracy and 50% reduction in false positives.

Sec1 ProSAST is SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages developed by Sec1. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, CI CD.

