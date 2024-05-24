Semgrep Pro Engine Description

Semgrep Pro Engine is an advanced static analysis engine that extends Semgrep's code scanning capabilities with interfile and interprocedural analysis. The engine performs dataflow analysis across file boundaries to identify security vulnerabilities that span multiple files and functions. The Pro Engine supports interfile analysis for C, C++, C#, Golang, Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Kotlin, and Python. It provides interprocedural analysis capabilities including taint analysis, constant propagation, and typed metavariables across all languages supported by Semgrep, though this feature is currently experimental. The engine includes support for enterprise languages such as Apex in addition to languages available in Semgrep Community Edition. The analysis techniques help reduce false positives by tracking whether tainted user inputs can reach unsafe operations through complex function call chains. The Pro Engine uses rule syntax similar to source code, eliminating the need to understand abstract syntax trees or learn domain-specific languages. It integrates with the broader Semgrep AppSec Platform and works alongside other Semgrep products including Semgrep Code, Supply Chain, Secrets, and Assistant.