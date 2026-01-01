Perforce Klocwork Description

Perforce Klocwork is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that performs static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin. The tool identifies software security vulnerabilities, quality issues, and reliability problems in source code. Klocwork supports compliance with multiple security standards including CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, and ISO/IEC TS 17961. For safety-critical applications, it enforces standards such as MISRA C (2004, 2012, 2023), MISRA C++ 2008, AUTOSAR C++ 14, and JSF AV C++. Quality standards include NASA's 10 Rules and Klocwork Quality standards. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines and supports containerized builds and cloud environments. It provides differential analysis capabilities that analyze only changed files while maintaining system context. Klocwork includes IDE plugins for Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, and IntelliJ, offering developers immediate feedback within their development environment. Analysis results are stored in the Perforce Validate platform, which provides centralized access to analysis data, trends, and configurations across the organization. The tool features Project Streams for managing shared codebases with multiple variants or branches. Klocwork detects security vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, tainted data, buffer overflow, and vulnerable coding practices. It also identifies quality issues including null pointer dereferences, memory leaks, resource leaks, and uncaught exceptions. The tool provides detailed information about each defect with context-sensitive help and remediation guidance. A graphical custom checker creation tool allows organizations to implement project-specific or organization-specific coding rules. The tool supports hundreds of compilers and cross-compilers with automatic build integration.