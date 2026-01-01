Perforce Klocwork
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
Perforce Klocwork
Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin
Perforce Klocwork Description
Perforce Klocwork is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that performs static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin. The tool identifies software security vulnerabilities, quality issues, and reliability problems in source code. Klocwork supports compliance with multiple security standards including CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, and ISO/IEC TS 17961. For safety-critical applications, it enforces standards such as MISRA C (2004, 2012, 2023), MISRA C++ 2008, AUTOSAR C++ 14, and JSF AV C++. Quality standards include NASA's 10 Rules and Klocwork Quality standards. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines and supports containerized builds and cloud environments. It provides differential analysis capabilities that analyze only changed files while maintaining system context. Klocwork includes IDE plugins for Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, and IntelliJ, offering developers immediate feedback within their development environment. Analysis results are stored in the Perforce Validate platform, which provides centralized access to analysis data, trends, and configurations across the organization. The tool features Project Streams for managing shared codebases with multiple variants or branches. Klocwork detects security vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, tainted data, buffer overflow, and vulnerable coding practices. It also identifies quality issues including null pointer dereferences, memory leaks, resource leaks, and uncaught exceptions. The tool provides detailed information about each defect with context-sensitive help and remediation guidance. A graphical custom checker creation tool allows organizations to implement project-specific or organization-specific coding rules. The tool supports hundreds of compilers and cross-compilers with automatic build integration.
Perforce Klocwork FAQ
Common questions about Perforce Klocwork including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Perforce Klocwork is Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin developed by Perforce Software. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Code Analysis, Code Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership