Perforce Klocwork Logo

Perforce Klocwork

Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Perforce Klocwork Description

Perforce Klocwork is a static application security testing (SAST) tool that performs static code analysis for C, C++, C#, Java, JavaScript, Python, and Kotlin. The tool identifies software security vulnerabilities, quality issues, and reliability problems in source code. Klocwork supports compliance with multiple security standards including CWE, OWASP, CERT, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, and ISO/IEC TS 17961. For safety-critical applications, it enforces standards such as MISRA C (2004, 2012, 2023), MISRA C++ 2008, AUTOSAR C++ 14, and JSF AV C++. Quality standards include NASA's 10 Rules and Klocwork Quality standards. The tool integrates with CI/CD pipelines and supports containerized builds and cloud environments. It provides differential analysis capabilities that analyze only changed files while maintaining system context. Klocwork includes IDE plugins for Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, and IntelliJ, offering developers immediate feedback within their development environment. Analysis results are stored in the Perforce Validate platform, which provides centralized access to analysis data, trends, and configurations across the organization. The tool features Project Streams for managing shared codebases with multiple variants or branches. Klocwork detects security vulnerabilities such as SQL injection, tainted data, buffer overflow, and vulnerable coding practices. It also identifies quality issues including null pointer dereferences, memory leaks, resource leaks, and uncaught exceptions. The tool provides detailed information about each defect with context-sensitive help and remediation guidance. A graphical custom checker creation tool allows organizations to implement project-specific or organization-specific coding rules. The tool supports hundreds of compilers and cross-compilers with automatic build integration.

Perforce Klocwork FAQ

Common questions about Perforce Klocwork including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Perforce Klocwork is Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin developed by Perforce Software. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with CI CD, Code Analysis, Code Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →