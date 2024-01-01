validator.js 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This library validates and sanitizes strings only. If you're not sure if your input is a string, coerce it using input + ''. Passing anything other than a string will result in an error. Installation and Usage Server-side usage Install the library with npm install validator No ES6 var validator = require('validator'); validator.isEmail('foo@bar.com'); //=> true ES6 import validator from 'validator'; Or, import only a subset of the library: import isEmail from 'validator/lib/isEmail'; Tree-shakeable ES imports import isEmail from 'validator/es/lib/isEmail'; Client-side usage The library can be loaded either as a standalone script, or through an AMD-compatible loader <script type="text/javascript" src="validator.min.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> validator.isEmail('foo@bar.com'); //=> true </script> The library can also be installed through bower $ bower install validator-js CDN <script src="https://unpkg.com/validator@latest/validator.min.js"></script> Validators Here is a list of the validators currently available. Validator Description contains(str, seed [, options]) check if the string contain