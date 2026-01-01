Black Duck Polaris Platform Logo

Black Duck Polaris Platform

Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Black Duck Polaris Platform Description

Black Duck Polaris Platform is a cloud-based application security testing platform that integrates multiple security testing engines into a unified solution. The platform provides three primary testing capabilities: Polaris fAST Static for scanning code, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and secrets during development and build integration; Polaris fAST SCA for managing open source and third-party risks in the software supply chain; and Polaris fAST Dynamic for running scans on web and API applications. The platform automates security testing throughout the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and can trigger scans based on application, project, or SDLC events. It supports onboarding of multiple Source Code Management (SCM) repositories and enables automated security tests across multiple projects simultaneously. Black Duck Polaris Platform integrates with DevOps tools and provides a centralized interface for security, development, and DevOps teams. The platform operates as a cloud-native solution designed to scale security testing operations across enterprise environments. It consolidates static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic testing into a single platform for managing application security risks.

Black Duck Polaris Platform FAQ

Common questions about Black Duck Polaris Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Black Duck Polaris Platform is Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud Security, DAST.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →