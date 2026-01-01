Black Duck Polaris Platform Description

Black Duck Polaris Platform is a cloud-based application security testing platform that integrates multiple security testing engines into a unified solution. The platform provides three primary testing capabilities: Polaris fAST Static for scanning code, Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and secrets during development and build integration; Polaris fAST SCA for managing open source and third-party risks in the software supply chain; and Polaris fAST Dynamic for running scans on web and API applications. The platform automates security testing throughout the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) and can trigger scans based on application, project, or SDLC events. It supports onboarding of multiple Source Code Management (SCM) repositories and enables automated security tests across multiple projects simultaneously. Black Duck Polaris Platform integrates with DevOps tools and provides a centralized interface for security, development, and DevOps teams. The platform operates as a cloud-native solution designed to scale security testing operations across enterprise environments. It consolidates static analysis, software composition analysis, and dynamic testing into a single platform for managing application security risks.