DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence Logo

DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence

AI-native SAST tool with natural language query interface for codebase security

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence Description

DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence is a static application security testing platform that provides continuous security analysis of code repositories. The product features Code Insights MCP, which enables users to query security data using natural language instead of traditional dashboards. The platform analyzes pull requests automatically when they are created, scanning for security vulnerabilities and risks across the codebase. Users can ask questions about their security posture, such as identifying new attack surfaces, tracking vulnerability trends, finding specific code patterns, and generating audit reports. The tool supports queries about infrastructure changes, new endpoints, feature security implications, compliance triggers, and risk categorization. It provides contextual answers about risk exposure, trends, and security issues across repositories. DryRun Security integrates into the development workflow by triggering reviews on PR events. The platform is designed for both engineering and security teams to understand their application security posture through conversational queries rather than manual dashboard analysis. The product includes capabilities for tracking changes over time, identifying risky pull requests, monitoring specific security patterns, and generating visualizations of vulnerability data by repository, type, and time period.

DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence FAQ

Common questions about DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence is AI-native SAST tool with natural language query interface for codebase security developed by DryRun Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, CI CD, Code Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →