DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence
DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence
DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence Description
DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence is a static application security testing platform that provides continuous security analysis of code repositories. The product features Code Insights MCP, which enables users to query security data using natural language instead of traditional dashboards. The platform analyzes pull requests automatically when they are created, scanning for security vulnerabilities and risks across the codebase. Users can ask questions about their security posture, such as identifying new attack surfaces, tracking vulnerability trends, finding specific code patterns, and generating audit reports. The tool supports queries about infrastructure changes, new endpoints, feature security implications, compliance triggers, and risk categorization. It provides contextual answers about risk exposure, trends, and security issues across repositories. DryRun Security integrates into the development workflow by triggering reviews on PR events. The platform is designed for both engineering and security teams to understand their application security posture through conversational queries rather than manual dashboard analysis. The product includes capabilities for tracking changes over time, identifying risky pull requests, monitoring specific security patterns, and generating visualizations of vulnerability data by repository, type, and time period.
