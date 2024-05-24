Vidoc SecureAI Description

Vidoc SecureAI is a static application security testing solution that identifies and fixes vulnerabilities in code generated by AI tools and human developers. The platform scans entire codebases to analyze how services and dependencies connect, providing context-aware vulnerability prioritization based on business impact. The tool monitors code written by AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT, as well as traditional development workflows. It performs deep codebase analysis to uncover hidden risks and prioritize them according to their actual impact on the application. Vidoc SecureAI supports multiple programming languages and works with monorepos, microservices, and monolithic architectures. The platform offers automated vulnerability prioritization to reduce manual validation time and eliminate security bug backlogs. Deployment options include on-premise and cloud-based installations using Terraform. The solution is designed to ensure code never leaves the internal network and is not stored or used for training purposes. The platform provides zero-setup deployment and requires no engineering overhead to implement. The tool maps application architecture including web apps, endpoints, and services to understand the full context of potential vulnerabilities. It identifies issues such as missing input validation, authentication problems, and other common security flaws in real-time during the development process.