Offensive 360 O360 Description

O360 is a static application security testing solution that analyzes source code without requiring code compilation or build processes. The tool uses virtual compiler technology designed for each supported programming language to perform security-focused analysis. The platform operates entirely offline and can be deployed on-premises or in cloud environments with end-to-end encryption. It analyzes source code by restructuring it, processing it through a middleware component called "the brain," and then passing it to analysis engines that include malware detection, software composition analysis, source code security analysis, and license analysis. O360 supports over 20 programming languages and various frameworks. The tool performs deep data-flow analysis to understand application behavior and execution paths. It includes AI verification to validate findings and aims to minimize false positives. The solution provides software composition analysis for open-source components, license analysis using machine learning methods, and can analyze embedded binaries. It scans 500,000 lines of code in under 6 minutes using a maximum of 4GB of resources. O360 operates without restrictions on code lines, number of projects, or number of developers. The platform does not require internet connectivity for core scanning functionality unless users manually trigger updates.