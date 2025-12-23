Pixee Pixeebot Logo

Pixee Pixeebot is an automated product security tool that monitors code repositories and pull requests to deliver security fixes and triage scanner alerts. The tool operates as an AI-powered bot that integrates into development workflows through source code management platforms. The product provides automated remediation by generating pull requests with code fixes for security vulnerabilities detected by SAST and IAST scanners. It includes triage capabilities that analyze security findings to filter false positives and elevate true positives with security context and recommended actions. Pixeebot monitors repositories continuously and can be summoned to review code changes. It supports multiple programming languages including Java, Python, JavaScript, Node.js, .NET/C#, and Go. The tool generates documentation within pull requests explaining the rationale for recommended changes. The Resolution Center provides a centralized platform for managing auto-fixes, triage outcomes, and tracking remediation progress across repositories. The product offers enterprise deployment options including self-hosted installations, private AI models, and on-premises source code storage to maintain control over vulnerability data and source code. Pixeebot integrates with existing development workflows without requiring context switching, operating within the tools developers already use for code review and version control.

