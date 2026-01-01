DARPA Bin2Math Description

Bin2Math is a binary analysis tool developed under DARPA contract that extracts and recovers mathematical algorithms from compiled binary programs. The tool targets Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) applications, particularly control systems and signal processing software. The tool addresses limitations of existing binary analysis solutions that focus on low-level representations such as assembly code or decompiled source listings. Bin2Math recovers natural, human-understandable mathematical representations from software binaries, aiming to improve the productivity of subject matter experts who need to understand software or evaluate it for reuse. The tool works by extracting intermediate representations from binaries through binary analysis techniques, then applies machine learning to translate these intermediate representations into mathematical equations. The goal is to automatically recover block diagram representations similar to those used in modeling tools, where each block consists of mathematical equations. Bin2Math is designed for SMEs working with CPS domains who need to understand the mathematical algorithms implemented in binary programs without access to source code or high-level design documentation.