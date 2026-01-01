DARPA Bin2Math Logo

DARPA Bin2Math

Extracts mathematical algorithms from binary programs for CPS analysis.

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

DARPA Bin2Math Description

Bin2Math is a binary analysis tool developed under DARPA contract that extracts and recovers mathematical algorithms from compiled binary programs. The tool targets Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) applications, particularly control systems and signal processing software. The tool addresses limitations of existing binary analysis solutions that focus on low-level representations such as assembly code or decompiled source listings. Bin2Math recovers natural, human-understandable mathematical representations from software binaries, aiming to improve the productivity of subject matter experts who need to understand software or evaluate it for reuse. The tool works by extracting intermediate representations from binaries through binary analysis techniques, then applies machine learning to translate these intermediate representations into mathematical equations. The goal is to automatically recover block diagram representations similar to those used in modeling tools, where each block consists of mathematical equations. Bin2Math is designed for SMEs working with CPS domains who need to understand the mathematical algorithms implemented in binary programs without access to source code or high-level design documentation.

DARPA Bin2Math FAQ

Common questions about DARPA Bin2Math including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

DARPA Bin2Math is Extracts mathematical algorithms from binary programs for CPS analysis. developed by GrammaTech. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Binary Analysis, Decompiler, Machine Learning.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →