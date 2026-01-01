DeepSource Autofix™ AI Logo

DeepSource Autofix™ AI is a code analysis and remediation platform that automatically identifies and fixes code quality and security issues. The tool integrates with version control systems to analyze code repositories and provide automated fixes for detected problems. The platform operates by scanning code for issues related to security vulnerabilities, code quality, and best practices. When issues are detected, the AI-powered Autofix feature generates and applies corrections automatically, reducing manual remediation effort. DeepSource supports integration with major version control platforms including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. The tool is designed to work alongside AI code generation tools and copilots, providing a layer of quality assurance and security validation for AI-generated code. The platform offers a free tier for small teams with a setup time of approximately 5 minutes. For larger organizations and enterprises, commercial plans are available through sales contact. The service is used by over 6,000 companies ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations. DeepSource performs continuous code analysis and can be integrated into development workflows to catch issues before they reach production. The platform aims to maintain code cleanliness and security standards across software development projects.

