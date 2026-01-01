Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) Description

Contrast ContrastScan is a Static Application Security Testing (SAST) tool that performs static code analysis to identify application and API vulnerabilities. The tool supports over 30 programming languages and frameworks for code scanning. ContrastScan uses a risk-based analysis engine that focuses on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities by analyzing data flows and paths within the code. The tool aims to reduce false positives by prioritizing findings that pose actual security risks while filtering out vulnerabilities that present minimal threat. The scanner integrates into CI/CD pipelines and can be triggered via command-line interface, build automation, API calls, or secure code uploads. Scan times are measured in seconds rather than hours. The tool provides code-level remediation guidance that includes specific instructions on how to fix identified vulnerabilities across supported languages. ContrastScan categorizes security findings based on exploitability and provides actionable results to minimize time spent on triage. The tool is designed to provide instant feedback during the development process, enabling developers to identify and address security issues at commit or pull request stages without disrupting development velocity. The product integrates with developer tools, repositories, and build pipelines to embed security testing as a routine part of the software development lifecycle.