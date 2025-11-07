Xygeni SAST Description

Xygeni SAST is a static application security testing solution that analyzes custom source code to identify security vulnerabilities and malicious code patterns before deployment. The platform scans code for security flaws, backdoors, trojans, and obfuscated logic embedded in applications. It provides risk-based prioritization using traceability, exploitability insights, and contextual information to focus on vulnerabilities with real business impact. The tool features AI-powered remediation capabilities that enable developers to auto-fix issues at scale with one-click pull requests, reducing remediation effort by up to 80%. It integrates directly into developer IDEs, allowing developers to scan code, review vulnerability metadata, and apply fixes without leaving their editor. The Xygeni Bot and platform UI offer automated fixes with full context and merge-ready PRs. Xygeni SAST includes malware detection capabilities that inspect custom code for malware signatures, obfuscated logic, and suspicious patterns, flagging code aligned with CWE-506 and other stealth threats. The platform enforces security guardrails that block risky patterns and dangerous code from entering the main branch through policy enforcement. The solution is part of Xygeni's All-In-One AppSec Platform, which also includes SCA, Secrets Security, CI/CD Security, IaC Security, Build Security, Anomaly Detection, ASPM, and Malware Across DevOps capabilities.