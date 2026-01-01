Checkmarx One IaC Security
Checkmarx One IaC Security Description
Checkmarx One IaC Security is a security scanning solution designed to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in Infrastructure as Code templates. The product integrates into the development lifecycle to scan IaC files and provide feedback on security issues before deployment. The solution scans IaC templates to detect security vulnerabilities and configuration errors that could lead to insecure cloud infrastructure deployments. It provides real-time scanning capabilities that allow developers to identify and address issues during the development process. The product includes functionality to enforce custom security rules and can stop builds when vulnerabilities or misconfigurations are detected. Scan results include references to specific lines of code where issues are found, enabling developers to locate and remediate problems efficiently. Integration options include Visual Studio IDE plugin support, allowing developers to scan code directly within their development environment. The solution provides prioritization of findings to help teams focus on critical security issues first. The product supports automated ticketing processes to streamline remediation workflows. It monitors IaC templates for compliance with regulatory requirements and industry standards, helping organizations maintain governance over their cloud infrastructure configurations.
