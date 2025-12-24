Ghost Security Exorcist Logo

Ghost Security Exorcist Description

Ghost Security Exorcist is an autonomous security agent that performs code vulnerability analysis for application security. The tool uses AI-driven analysis to replace traditional static analysis methods. Exorcist clones Git repositories and identifies languages, frameworks, and build tooling. It parses controllers, routes, and handlers to discover API endpoints across microservices and serverless functions, generating OpenAPI-style specifications with request/response schemas, authentication flows, and data sensitivity tags. The tool performs vulnerability detection by correlating data flows, authentication logic, and business context to identify issues including Broken Object Level Authorization (BOLA), race conditions, and insecure deserialization. Findings include severity and confidence scores, code locations, and remediation guidance. Exorcist supports multiple programming languages including Java, Go, Python, JavaScript/TypeScript, C#, and Rust. The tool performs continuous scans that integrate with CI/CD pipelines and provides daily differential analysis to identify new risks. Deployment options include SaaS and self-hosted configurations. The platform provides audit trails, SBOM export capabilities, and alignment with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 standards. Integration occurs through API pull or webhook push mechanisms.

Ghost Security Exorcist is AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection developed by Ghost Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, API Security, Automation.

