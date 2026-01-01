Datadog Static Code Analysis Logo

SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code

Datadog Static Code Analysis Description

Datadog Static Code Analysis is a static application security testing (SAST) solution that scans source code to identify security vulnerabilities and code quality issues before deployment. The tool analyzes code repositories to detect potential security flaws, coding errors, and compliance violations during the development phase. The solution integrates into the software development lifecycle to provide automated code scanning capabilities. It examines source code without executing the application, identifying issues such as injection vulnerabilities, insecure configurations, and other security weaknesses that could be exploited in production environments. As part of Datadog's Code Security offering, the static analysis tool works alongside other application security capabilities including Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for dependency scanning, Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) for runtime vulnerability detection, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security scanning. The tool provides visibility into code-level security issues across development pipelines. The solution is designed for development and security teams implementing shift-left security practices, enabling vulnerability detection early in the development process. It supports integration with CI/CD pipelines to automate security scanning as part of continuous integration workflows.

Datadog Static Code Analysis is SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code developed by Datadog. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, CI CD, Code Security.

