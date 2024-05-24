HackerOne Code Description

HackerOne Code is an AI-driven code security solution designed to detect, validate, and remediate vulnerabilities in software development workflows. The platform combines traditional SAST and SCA tools with advanced pattern detection and reasoning models to analyze codebases. The system operates through specialized AI agents that work in sequence to discover vulnerabilities in commits and pull requests, perform context-aware triage by evaluating code logic and architecture, validate exploitability through human-in-the-loop evaluation, and generate tailored fixes aligned with team coding styles. The platform integrates directly into development workflows through GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It supports all major programming languages and frameworks. The AI system includes memory capabilities that continuously adapt based on team actions, feedback from pull request patterns, and remediation decisions. HackerOne Code leverages insights from security researchers to understand real-world attack patterns and prioritize vulnerabilities based on actual exploitability rather than theoretical risk. Critical and complex issues can be escalated for expert review, combining AI automation with human security expertise. The solution aims to address security challenges in AI-accelerated development environments where traditional tools may not adequately handle AI-generated code or modern development workflows.