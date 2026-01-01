Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Logo

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Description

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a code analysis tool that identifies security vulnerabilities and code quality issues in application source code. The tool is built on the Opengrep SAST engine and supports multiple programming languages including JavaScript, TypeScript, PHP, .NET, Java, Scala, C++, Swift, Android, Kotlin, Dart, Go, Ruby, Python, Elixir, and Rust. The tool integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It provides inline pull request comments and IDE integration to surface findings directly in developer workflows. The platform includes AI-powered triaging capabilities to reduce false positives and prioritize actual security risks. Aikido SAST offers automated fix generation through AI-generated pull requests and one-click AutoFix functionality. Users can create custom detection rules to identify risks specific to their codebase beyond standard security patterns. The tool performs both security-focused analysis and code quality checks. Findings are delivered through multiple channels including CI/CD pipeline integration, IDE plugins, and pull request comments. The platform includes rule customization capabilities allowing teams to fine-tune detection rules for their specific environment and suppress non-relevant alerts.

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) FAQ

Common questions about Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code developed by Aikido Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, CI CD.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →