Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Description

Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is a code analysis tool that identifies security vulnerabilities and code quality issues in application source code. The tool is built on the Opengrep SAST engine and supports multiple programming languages including JavaScript, TypeScript, PHP, .NET, Java, Scala, C++, Swift, Android, Kotlin, Dart, Go, Ruby, Python, Elixir, and Rust. The tool integrates with version control systems including GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, and Azure DevOps. It provides inline pull request comments and IDE integration to surface findings directly in developer workflows. The platform includes AI-powered triaging capabilities to reduce false positives and prioritize actual security risks. Aikido SAST offers automated fix generation through AI-generated pull requests and one-click AutoFix functionality. Users can create custom detection rules to identify risks specific to their codebase beyond standard security patterns. The tool performs both security-focused analysis and code quality checks. Findings are delivered through multiple channels including CI/CD pipeline integration, IDE plugins, and pull request comments. The platform includes rule customization capabilities allowing teams to fine-tune detection rules for their specific environment and suppress non-relevant alerts.