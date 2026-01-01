Kodem C.O.R.E. Description

Kodem C.O.R.E. (Contextual Observability & Remediation Engine) is a security platform that integrates static and runtime analysis to provide visibility across the application lifecycle. The engine operates in three phases: Collect, Correlate, and Confirm. In the Collect phase, the engine analyzes code repositories through static code analysis, dependency mapping, and function-level reachability evaluation. It inspects container images through binary analysis and base image classification. Runtime monitoring uses eBPF technology to perform memory analysis, track OS-level dependencies, monitor network-level events, and observe OS-level events. The Correlate phase aggregates runtime signals through an Events Aggregator, maps container images to source repositories via a Repository to Image Correlator, and monitors execution paths through a Runtime Behavioral Analyzer. The Confirm phase validates exploitability through real-time data validation, maps vulnerabilities to MITRE ATT&CK framework for attack chain visualization, and provides remediation plans through a Remediation Engine that addresses direct and transitive dependencies. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities for automated triage, remediation guidance, virtual red-team simulations, and noise reduction. It integrates with CI/CD workflows and source control management systems to deliver continuous security throughout the development pipeline.