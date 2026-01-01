Kodem C.O.R.E. Logo

Kodem C.O.R.E.

Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Kodem C.O.R.E. Description

Kodem C.O.R.E. (Contextual Observability & Remediation Engine) is a security platform that integrates static and runtime analysis to provide visibility across the application lifecycle. The engine operates in three phases: Collect, Correlate, and Confirm. In the Collect phase, the engine analyzes code repositories through static code analysis, dependency mapping, and function-level reachability evaluation. It inspects container images through binary analysis and base image classification. Runtime monitoring uses eBPF technology to perform memory analysis, track OS-level dependencies, monitor network-level events, and observe OS-level events. The Correlate phase aggregates runtime signals through an Events Aggregator, maps container images to source repositories via a Repository to Image Correlator, and monitors execution paths through a Runtime Behavioral Analyzer. The Confirm phase validates exploitability through real-time data validation, maps vulnerabilities to MITRE ATT&CK framework for attack chain visualization, and provides remediation plans through a Remediation Engine that addresses direct and transitive dependencies. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities for automated triage, remediation guidance, virtual red-team simulations, and noise reduction. It integrates with CI/CD workflows and source control management systems to deliver continuous security throughout the development pipeline.

Kodem C.O.R.E. FAQ

Common questions about Kodem C.O.R.E. including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Kodem C.O.R.E. is Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security developed by Kodem. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Binary Analysis, Container Security, DEVSECOPS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →