Kodem C.O.R.E. Description
Kodem C.O.R.E. (Contextual Observability & Remediation Engine) is a security platform that integrates static and runtime analysis to provide visibility across the application lifecycle. The engine operates in three phases: Collect, Correlate, and Confirm. In the Collect phase, the engine analyzes code repositories through static code analysis, dependency mapping, and function-level reachability evaluation. It inspects container images through binary analysis and base image classification. Runtime monitoring uses eBPF technology to perform memory analysis, track OS-level dependencies, monitor network-level events, and observe OS-level events. The Correlate phase aggregates runtime signals through an Events Aggregator, maps container images to source repositories via a Repository to Image Correlator, and monitors execution paths through a Runtime Behavioral Analyzer. The Confirm phase validates exploitability through real-time data validation, maps vulnerabilities to MITRE ATT&CK framework for attack chain visualization, and provides remediation plans through a Remediation Engine that addresses direct and transitive dependencies. The platform includes AI-powered capabilities for automated triage, remediation guidance, virtual red-team simulations, and noise reduction. It integrates with CI/CD workflows and source control management systems to deliver continuous security throughout the development pipeline.
Kodem C.O.R.E. FAQ
Common questions about Kodem C.O.R.E. including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Kodem C.O.R.E. is Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security developed by Kodem. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Binary Analysis, Container Security, DEVSECOPS.
