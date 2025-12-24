DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing Logo

DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing

Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis

DerScanner is an application security testing platform that combines multiple testing methodologies into a unified solution. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST), Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), and Binary Analysis capabilities. The platform supports 43 programming languages, including both modern and legacy codebases. It can be deployed on-premises for organizations requiring complete control and data privacy, or in cloud environments. The platform is CWE-compatible and has been certified by MITRE, with recognition from Forrester as a notable vendor in SAST and SCA landscapes. DerScanner integrates with CI/CD pipelines to enable security testing throughout the development lifecycle. The platform provides compliance reporting for standards including CWE/SANS Top 25, OWASP Top 10, OWASP MASVS, PCI DSS, and HIPAA. It includes AI-powered remediation support to assist with vulnerability fixes. The platform offers issue tracking across scans and aims to minimize false positives. Binary analysis capabilities enable security testing of legacy applications without access to source code. The licensing model is based on unlimited scanning without per-application, per-line-of-code, or per-developer fees.

