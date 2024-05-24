Corgea Secret Scanning Logo

Corgea Secret Scanning

by Corgea

Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DevsecopsSastPiiSensitive Data+1
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Corgea Secret Scanning Description

Corgea Secret Scanning is a static analysis tool that detects exposed secrets in source code repositories and CI/CD pipelines. The tool identifies API keys, tokens, database connection strings, and raw PII/PHI data that may be inadvertently committed to code. The solution combines multiple detection techniques including pattern matching, entropy analysis, and contextual AI to identify secrets while reducing false positives. An integrated AI-powered auto-triage engine validates whether detected secrets are active and valid, filtering out low-value alerts before they reach security teams. The tool integrates into developer workflows by scanning every push, pull request, and CI pipeline with minimal latency. This continuous scanning approach enforces security guardrails without impacting development velocity. The detection engine uses contextual analysis to catch edge cases that traditional pattern-matching tools might miss. The validation layer checks if discovered secrets are actually valid credentials, helping teams prioritize remediation efforts on real exposures rather than false alarms. Corgea Secret Scanning operates as part of the broader Corgea application security platform, providing organizations with automated secret detection capabilities across their software development lifecycle.

Corgea Secret Scanning FAQ

Common questions about Corgea Secret Scanning including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Corgea Secret Scanning is Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories developed by Corgea. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, Sast, PII.

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