Semgrep Assistant Description

Semgrep Assistant is an AI-powered component of the Semgrep application security platform that combines static analysis with large language models to automate security finding triage and provide remediation guidance. The tool analyzes code findings from Semgrep's SAST engine and applies AI to filter false positives by understanding mitigating context around vulnerabilities. The product reduces the number of findings requiring manual triage by approximately 20% upon initial deployment. It provides developers with step-by-step remediation instructions directly in pull requests, converting hours of vulnerability research into minutes of code review. The system learns from triage decisions made by security teams and applies organization-specific context to future findings, eliminating the need for custom rule creation in many cases. Semgrep Assistant operates as part of the broader Semgrep AppSec Platform, which includes additional capabilities for SAST, software composition analysis, and secrets detection. The tool is designed to reduce the time security engineers spend on triage while accelerating developer remediation of legitimate security issues. The product has been validated by security researchers with a 96% agreement rate and maintains a 95% user agreement rate. It is used by enterprise customers across various industries including fintech and SaaS companies.