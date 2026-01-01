Datadog Code Security Description

Datadog Code Security is an application security platform that provides multiple code analysis capabilities within the Datadog observability ecosystem. The product combines several security testing approaches to identify vulnerabilities in application code and infrastructure configurations. The platform includes Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for analyzing source code without execution, Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for identifying vulnerabilities in open-source dependencies and third-party libraries, Runtime Code Analysis using Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) to detect issues during application runtime, and Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Security for scanning infrastructure configuration files. Code Security integrates with the broader Datadog platform, allowing security findings to be correlated with application performance monitoring, log management, and other observability data. The product supports analysis across the software development lifecycle, from code repositories through CI/CD pipelines to production environments. The platform provides vulnerability detection, secret scanning capabilities to identify exposed credentials and API keys in code, and security posture visibility across applications and infrastructure. Security teams can track and remediate vulnerabilities while developers receive feedback within their existing workflows through IDE plugins and CI/CD integrations.