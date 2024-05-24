Corgea AI-Native SAST Description

Corgea is an AI-native static application security testing tool that uses large language models to analyze source code for security vulnerabilities. The tool combines AI with static analysis to detect complex security issues including business logic flaws, broken authentication, and OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities. The platform analyzes code context to identify difficult-to-find vulnerabilities typically discovered through penetration testing and bug bounty programs. It automatically triages findings to reduce false positives by approximately 30%, eliminating noise from security alerts. Corgea supports multiple programming languages including Java, JavaScript, TypeScript, Go, Ruby, Python, C#, C, C++, Kotlin, and PHP along with their associated frameworks. The tool provides detailed vulnerability explanations and automated fix suggestions for identified security issues. The scanning engine, called BLAST (Business Logic Analysis Security Testing), uses machine learning models to understand code intent and surrounding context rather than relying solely on pattern matching and manual rules. This approach enables detection of security flaws that traditional SAST tools miss while reducing false positive rates. The platform operates without requiring manual configuration or maintenance of complex rulesets, as the AI dynamically adapts to different code environments and evolves with each scan.