Amplify Security Fix Your Code Description
Amplify Security Fix Your Code is an automated vulnerability remediation platform that addresses security issues in source code. The tool identifies vulnerabilities and generates deployment-ready fixes that can be applied with minimal manual intervention. The platform integrates with version control systems to provide automated remediation capabilities directly within existing development workflows. It uses AI agents to analyze the relationship between security requirements and software attributes, generating fixes that adapt to existing coding practices. The tool focuses on reducing the time required for vulnerability remediation from months to minutes by eliminating manual triaging and ticket-based workflows. It provides fixes through the platforms developers already use, allowing security issues to be resolved without disrupting development cycles. The onboarding process requires connection to GitHub or GitLab accounts, with no additional credentials needed. The platform aims to enable development teams to maintain security without requiring extensive security expertise, allowing developers to continue focusing on feature development while security issues are addressed automatically.
