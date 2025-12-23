Amplify Security Fix Your Code Logo

Amplify Security Fix Your Code

Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues

Application Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Amplify Security Fix Your Code Description

Amplify Security Fix Your Code is an automated vulnerability remediation platform that addresses security issues in source code. The tool identifies vulnerabilities and generates deployment-ready fixes that can be applied with minimal manual intervention. The platform integrates with version control systems to provide automated remediation capabilities directly within existing development workflows. It uses AI agents to analyze the relationship between security requirements and software attributes, generating fixes that adapt to existing coding practices. The tool focuses on reducing the time required for vulnerability remediation from months to minutes by eliminating manual triaging and ticket-based workflows. It provides fixes through the platforms developers already use, allowing security issues to be resolved without disrupting development cycles. The onboarding process requires connection to GitHub or GitLab accounts, with no additional credentials needed. The platform aims to enable development teams to maintain security without requiring extensive security expertise, allowing developers to continue focusing on feature development while security issues are addressed automatically.

Amplify Security Fix Your Code FAQ

Common questions about Amplify Security Fix Your Code including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Amplify Security Fix Your Code is Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues developed by Amplify Security. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Application Security Training, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →