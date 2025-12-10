Xygeni Secrets Security Logo

Xygeni Secrets Security

Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle

Xygeni Secrets Security is a secrets detection and protection solution that scans for exposed credentials and sensitive data throughout the software development lifecycle. The tool identifies secrets in files, images, repositories, container images, and configurations from pre-commit to production environments. The solution performs comprehensive Git history scans and differential scans against previous baselines to detect new or removed secrets. It uses context-based severity prioritization that considers factors such as secret type, frequency, location, and validity to help teams focus on critical vulnerabilities. The platform provides pre-commit and pre-push hooks that enable early detection and can be configured to block or flag commits containing secrets. It offers continuous monitoring with real-time alerting through email and Slack when secret leaks are detected. Xygeni Secrets Security includes automated remediation capabilities with out-of-the-box playbooks for platforms like AWS, Slack, and GitLab to revoke exposed secrets. The tool integrates with issue tracking systems like Jira to allow developers to assign and track risk resolutions. The solution provides visibility into leakage incidents, policy violations, and exposure trends. It tracks team performance and enables assessment of the impact of security incidents across the development environment.

Xygeni Secrets Security is Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle developed by Xygeni. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Secrets, DEVSECOPS, Git.

