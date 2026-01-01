Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering
Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering
Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering Description
Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering is a security testing service that deconstructs software applications to identify vulnerabilities and security flaws. The service examines applications from the outside to understand their internal structure, behavior, and component interactions. The service is delivered by certified security professionals who combine manual expertise with specialized tools to analyze software. The reverse engineering process aims to reveal detailed information about application components and identify patterns that may pose cybersecurity risks. Fluid Attacks positions this service as part of their broader Continuous Hacking solution, which combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, SCA, DAST, CSPM, secure code review, and penetration testing as a service. The reverse engineering service integrates with their platform that provides AI-assisted remediation suggestions, continuous expert support from pentesters, and automated reattacks to verify remediation success. The service includes compliance checking against international security standards and can integrate into CI/CD pipelines to prevent unsafe deployments. Organizations use this service to gain deep visibility into their applications' security posture through detailed analysis of compiled or obfuscated code.
