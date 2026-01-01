Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR) Logo

Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR)

Manual secure code review service with continuous SAST and zero-day detection

Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR) Description

Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR) is a manual code review service that combines automated static application security testing with human security expert analysis. The service provides continuous review of source code throughout the software development lifecycle to identify both known vulnerabilities and zero-day security issues. The product employs certified SAST tools complemented by manual penetration testing to examine code for security flaws. Security experts perform ongoing reviews of development work to detect vulnerabilities that automated tools may miss. The service reports risk exposure from the initial stages of development through production. SCR evaluates code against multiple security standards and compliance frameworks. The service includes vulnerability management capabilities accessible through IDE plugins, allowing developers to address security issues directly within their development environment. The platform provides AI-assisted remediation suggestions for identified vulnerabilities. The service integrates into CI/CD pipelines with build-breaking capabilities to prevent deployment of code with unresolved security issues. Reattack functionality verifies successful remediation of reported vulnerabilities. Security experts provide ongoing support to development and security teams for complex vulnerability questions. The product is part of Fluid Attacks' broader Continuous Hacking solution, which combines multiple testing techniques including SAST, SCA, DAST, CSPM, penetration testing as a service, and reverse engineering.

