Data Theorem Code SAST Secure Description

Data Theorem Code SAST Secure is a static application security testing solution that combines multiple code security capabilities. The product performs static code analysis to identify security vulnerabilities in application source code. The tool includes Software Composition Analysis (SCA) functionality to detect vulnerabilities and policy violations in third-party software components. It can generate and ingest Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) that catalog third-party SDKs, open source libraries, and third-party APIs used in applications. Code SAST Secure incorporates Attack Path Analysis that provides code-level insights by correlating static analysis findings with other security testing methods including DAST, API Security, and CNAPP capabilities. This approach provides context about the exploitability and impact of identified vulnerabilities. The platform offers native integrations with code repositories and includes configurable rule packs to reduce false positives and focus on relevant security issues. The analyzer engine processes both first-party application code and third-party dependencies to identify security risks across the software supply chain. The solution is designed to integrate into development lifecycles and provides remediation guidance for identified security issues. It supports multiple programming languages for code analysis.