Prime Security Description

Prime Security is a security platform that scans planned development work to identify design flaws before code is written. The platform provides security teams with visibility into risks across all development plans at both aggregate and task levels. The tool analyzes development work and provides structured business and security context for each identified risk. It includes risk prioritization capabilities that quantify risk based on business impact and likelihood of attack. Prime Security enables security teams to convert identified risks into full design reviews with one click, without requiring additional documentation. The platform provides ongoing monitoring of development plans to identify critical risks in near real-time. The solution aims to enable faster product launches while reducing long-term security liabilities by identifying and addressing security issues during the design stage rather than after implementation. It automates security design reviews using AI to help security teams scale their coverage across development work.