Application Security

SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities

DryRun Security AppSec Agents Logo
DryRun Security AppSec Agents

AI-native SAST tool providing contextual code security analysis in pull requests

Application Security
detect-secrets Logo
detect-secrets

A pre-commit security tool that scans source code repositories to detect and prevent secrets like API keys, passwords, and credentials from being committed to version control systems.

Application Security
Free
Snyk Code Logo
Snyk Code

AI-powered SAST tool that finds and auto-fixes code vulnerabilities in real-time

Application Security
Seekrets OSS Logo
Seekrets OSS

A secret scanning tool that examines NPM modules and ZIP files for exposed credentials and sensitive information using nuclei templates.

Application Security
Free
Amplify Security Fix Your Code Logo
Amplify Security Fix Your Code

Automated vulnerability remediation tool that fixes code security issues

Application Security
Pixee Pixeebot Logo
Pixee Pixeebot

AI-powered automated code security remediation bot for vulnerability fixes

Application Security
Ghost Security Exorcist Logo
Ghost Security Exorcist

AI-driven code analysis tool for API discovery and vulnerability detection

Application Security
SonarSource SonarQube Logo
SonarSource SonarQube

Code quality and security platform with SAST, SCA, and AI-powered remediation

Application Security
Perforce Klocwork Logo
Perforce Klocwork

Static code analyzer & SAST tool for C, C++, Java, JavaScript, Python, Kotlin

Application Security
Qwiet AI Secure Your Code Logo
Qwiet AI Secure Your Code

AI-powered AppSec platform with SAST, SCA, IaC, container & secrets scanning

Application Security
Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis Logo
Offensive 360 Secure Code Analysis

SAST tool that analyzes source code for vulnerabilities using virtual compilers

Application Security
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud Logo
SonarSource SonarQube Cloud

Cloud-based SAST platform for code quality and security analysis

Application Security
Snyk Infrastructure as Code Logo
Snyk Infrastructure as Code

Scans IaC files for misconfigurations before deployment to production.

Application Security
Semgrep Code Logo
Semgrep Code

SAST solution that scans 30+ languages to find and fix code vulnerabilities

Application Security
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing Logo
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing

Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis

Application Security
DeepSource SAST Logo
DeepSource SAST

SAST engine that scans code commits for security vulnerabilities

Application Security
GuardRails Logo
GuardRails

DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training

Application Security
AquilaX Logo
AquilaX

An application security platform that combines multiple security scanners including SAST, SCA, container security, and compliance reporting with CI/CD integration capabilities.

Application Security
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform Logo
CodeThreat AI-Native AppSec Platform

AI-native AppSec platform for code security analysis and vulnerability detection

Application Security
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing Logo
DigitSec Automated Application Security Testing

Automated app security testing platform for Salesforce and B2C Commerce

Application Security
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence Logo
The Code Registry AI-Powered Code Intelligence

AI-powered code analysis platform for security, quality, and developer insights

Application Security
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in Logo
Black Duck Code Sight IDE Plug-in

IDE plugin for SAST and SCA scanning with real-time vulnerability detection

Application Security
Delphos Labs Analyze Logo
Delphos Labs Analyze

AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries

Application Security
Xygeni SAST Logo
Xygeni SAST

SAST tool that detects vulnerabilities and malicious code in custom source code

Application Security
Xygeni Secrets Security Logo
Xygeni Secrets Security

Detects and prevents secrets leakage across the software development lifecycle

Application Security
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security) Logo
CloudDefense.AI QINA (App Security)

DevSecOps platform for app security with SAST, DAST, SCA, and API testing

Application Security
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST) Logo
Contrast ContrastScan (SAST)

SAST tool that scans code for vulnerabilities in 30+ languages with CI/CD integration

Application Security
Checkmarx One Assist Logo
Checkmarx One Assist

AI-powered AppSec platform with agentic agents for vulnerability prevention & fix

Application Security
Checkmarx Secrets Detection Logo
Checkmarx Secrets Detection

Detects hardcoded secrets in code repos, commits, and containers

Application Security
Checkmarx One IaC Security Logo
Checkmarx One IaC Security

IaC security scanner detecting vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in templates

Application Security
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) Logo
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)

IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations

Application Security
Aikido Secrets Detection Logo
Aikido Secrets Detection

Scans code for exposed API keys, credentials, and tokens in repos and CI/CD.

Application Security
Aikido AI Code Review Logo
Aikido AI Code Review

AI-powered code review tool providing automated PR feedback and quality analysis

Application Security
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Logo
Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST)

SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code

Application Security
Datadog Code Security Logo
Datadog Code Security

Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities

Application Security
Datadog Static Code Analysis Logo
Datadog Static Code Analysis

SAST tool for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code

Application Security
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning Logo
Datadog Code Security Secret Scanning

Scans code repositories and runtime environments for exposed secrets and credentials

Application Security
DeepSource IaC Security Logo
DeepSource IaC Security

IaC security scanner that detects misconfigurations in infrastructure code

Application Security
DeepSource Autofix™ AI Logo
DeepSource Autofix™ AI

AI-powered code cleanup tool that automatically fixes security and quality issues

Application Security
Kodem C.O.R.E. Logo
Kodem C.O.R.E.

Unified engine correlating static & runtime analysis for app security

Application Security
DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence Logo
DryRun Security Codebase Intelligence

AI-native SAST tool with natural language query interface for codebase security

Application Security
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit Logo
Flyingduck Secure Every Commit

Commit-level code security scanning for vulnerabilities, secrets, and licenses

Application Security
Entersoft AI AST Logo
Entersoft AI AST

Smart contract security audit service for DeFi blockchain platforms

Application Security
JFrog Advanced Security Logo
JFrog Advanced Security

App security testing platform with SAST, SCA, secrets detection, and IaC scanning

Application Security
Plerion Code Security Logo
Plerion Code Security

IaC scanning tool that identifies misconfigurations before deployment

Application Security
Offensive360 Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler Logo
Offensive360 Offensive 360 Virtual Compiler

AI-driven SAST tool using virtual compilers for source code analysis

Application Security
Offensive 360 O360 Logo
Offensive 360 O360

SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities

Application Security
Offensive 360 Logo
Offensive 360

SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities

Application Security
DerSecur DerScanner Logo
DerSecur DerScanner

SAST tool that scans source code and binaries for security vulnerabilities

Application Security
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis Logo
Apiiro Deep Code Analysis

Code analysis tool that maps software architecture and components via AST.

Application Security
Qwiet AI SAST Logo
Qwiet AI SAST

AI-powered SAST tool for scanning code vulnerabilities with low false positives

Application Security
Qwiet AI AutoFix Logo
Qwiet AI AutoFix

AI-powered automated vulnerability fixing for code security

Application Security
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection Logo
Qwiet AI Secrets Detection

Detects secrets and credentials in code using AI/ML and Code Property Graph

Application Security
Fluid Attacks SAST Logo
Fluid Attacks SAST

SAST tool for continuous source code vulnerability scanning and remediation

Application Security
Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR) Logo
Fluid Attacks Secure Code Review (SCR)

Manual secure code review service with continuous SAST and zero-day detection

Application Security
Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering Logo
Fluid Attacks Reverse Engineering

Reverse engineering service for identifying vulnerabilities in software

Application Security
DARPA Bin2Math Logo
DARPA Bin2Math

Extracts mathematical algorithms from binary programs for CPS analysis.

Application Security
Variegate Logo
Variegate

Source code diversification tool that creates program variants with diversity

Application Security
GrammaTech HALucinator Logo
GrammaTech HALucinator

Firmware analysis and emulation platform using High-Level Emulation (HLE)

Application Security
GrammaTech Tbdisasm Logo
GrammaTech Tbdisasm

Trace-based disassembler for analyzing obfuscated and packed binaries

Application Security
GrammaTech Bug-Injector Logo
GrammaTech Bug-Injector

Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps.

Application Security
Sonarsource SonarQube IDE Logo
Sonarsource SonarQube IDE

IDE plugin for real-time code quality and security issue detection

Application Security
Free
SonarSource Advanced Security Logo
SonarSource Advanced Security

SAST and SCA platform for code security analysis with taint analysis

Application Security
Snyk DeepCode AI Logo
Snyk DeepCode AI

AI-powered SAST tool for code vulnerability detection and automated fixing

Application Security
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing Logo
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing

Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD

Application Security
BoostSecurity Secrets Detection Logo
BoostSecurity Secrets Detection

Scans source code and containers for 130+ types of hardcoded secrets

Application Security
Software Improvement Group Sigrid® Logo
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®

Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis

Application Security
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing Logo
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing

SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code

Application Security
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning Logo
Cycode Secrets Detection and Scanning

Scans and detects hardcoded secrets across SDLC and dev tools

Application Security
Sec1 ProSAST Logo
Sec1 ProSAST

SAST tool that identifies vulnerabilities in source code across 30+ languages

Application Security
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence Logo
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence

AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits

Application Security
Black Duck Polaris Platform Logo
Black Duck Polaris Platform

Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities

Application Security
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis Logo
Black Duck Coverity Static Analysis

SAST tool for finding code quality & security defects in large-scale software

Application Security
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure Logo
Data Theorem Code SAST Secure

SAST tool with SCA, SBOM generation, and attack path analysis capabilities

Application Security
Upwind Code Security Logo
Upwind Code Security

Code security platform for AI-generated and traditional code with runtime intel

Application Security
Semgrep Secrets Logo
Semgrep Secrets

Detects hardcoded secrets in code using semantic analysis & validation

Application Security
Semgrep Assistant Logo
Semgrep Assistant

AI-powered SAST tool that triages findings and provides remediation guidance

Application Security
Semgrep Pro Engine Logo
Semgrep Pro Engine

Advanced SAST engine with cross-file/function dataflow analysis capabilities

Application Security
HackerOne Code Logo
HackerOne Code

AI-powered code security platform for detecting and fixing vulnerabilities

Application Security
Galois s2n Logo
Galois s2n

Formal verification of Amazon's s2n TLS library using SAW and Cryptol

Application Security
Opsera GitCustodian Logo
Opsera GitCustodian

Scans source code repositories for exposed secrets and sensitive data

Application Security
Secure-IC Catalyzr™ Security Risk Assessment Logo
Secure-IC Catalyzr™ Security Risk Assessment

Software security risk assessment tool for source code analysis and testing

Application Security
Secure-IC Camogates IP Logo
Secure-IC Camogates IP

Hardware IP that obfuscates IC logic using camouflage gates for anti-cloning

Application Security
Spectral Jenkins Security Logo
Spectral Jenkins Security

CI/CD security scanner for Jenkins that detects secrets and vulnerabilities

Application Security
Spectral Stop leaks at the source! Logo
Spectral Stop leaks at the source!

Prevents secrets & sensitive data leaks in code at source

Application Security
Tarlogic Code Security Audit Logo
Tarlogic Code Security Audit

SAST-based source code security audit service by Tarlogic experts

Application Security
Application Security Testing Logo
Application Security Testing

Application security testing product from Trace Security

Application Security
Xiarch Source Code Review Logo
Xiarch Source Code Review

Source code review service to identify security vulnerabilities in applications

Application Security
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis Logo
Xiarch Binary Code Analysis

Binary code analysis service for security testing compiled applications

Application Security
Corgea Auto-Fix Logo
Corgea Auto-Fix

AI-powered automated code fix generation for security vulnerabilities

Application Security
Corgea Malware Scanning Logo
Corgea Malware Scanning

Source code malware scanner detecting backdoors and malicious code in repos

Application Security
Corgea AI-Native SAST Logo
Corgea AI-Native SAST

AI-native SAST tool that finds and fixes code vulnerabilities using LLMs

Application Security
Corgea Logo
Corgea

AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows

Application Security
Corgea Secret Scanning Logo
Corgea Secret Scanning

Detects exposed API keys, tokens, credentials & PII in code repositories

Application Security
Prime Security Logo
Prime Security

Scans development plans to identify design flaws before implementation.

Application Security
Quixxi SAST Logo
Quixxi SAST

SAST tool for mobile apps that identifies vulnerabilities in source code

Application Security
JohnnyTime Premium Static Analyzer Logo
JohnnyTime Premium Static Analyzer

Static analyzer for smart contract security with free and premium tiers

Application Security
Olympix Security Tools Logo
Olympix Security Tools

Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time

Application Security
Olympix Enterprise-Grade Security Tools Logo
Olympix Enterprise-Grade Security Tools

Enterprise security tools for smart contract vulnerability detection in Web3/DeFi

Application Security
Lunarline Software Assurance Logo
Lunarline Software Assurance

Software assurance services using static & dynamic code analysis techniques

Application Security
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform Logo
C2A Security Cybersecurity DevOps Platform

Risk-driven cybersecurity DevOps platform for automotive product lifecycle

Application Security
Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity Logo
Caspia Technologies GenAI for Semiconductor Cybersecurity

GenAI-powered pre-silicon security verification suite for SoC designs

Application Security
Dedge Security W3SPM Logo
Dedge Security W3SPM

Web3 security platform for smart contract analysis and blockchain development

Application Security
PR Reviews Logo
PR Reviews

AI-powered automated security code reviews for pull requests

Application Security
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST Logo
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST

AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code

Application Security
SAST Auto-Fix Logo
SAST Auto-Fix

Centralizes SAST tools with AI validation & automated fix generation

Application Security
Secrets Scanner Logo
Secrets Scanner

Detects API keys, passwords, and tokens in code with AI-based false positive filtering.

Application Security
Policy Engine Logo
Policy Engine

AI-powered policy engine for defining and enforcing custom code security rules

Application Security
BitPatrol Logo
BitPatrol

AI-powered secret detection tool for real-time credential scanning in code

Application Security
Almanax Logo
Almanax

AI-powered SAST tool for vulnerability detection, triaging, and patching

Application Security
Veribee Logo
Veribee

Source code verification tool that finds bugs and security vulnerabilities

Application Security
TruffleHog Enterprise Logo
TruffleHog Enterprise

Enterprise secrets scanning tool for SDLC with continuous monitoring & remediation

Application Security
TruffleHog Analyze Logo
TruffleHog Analyze

Analyzes leaked secrets to reveal ownership, access scope, and permissions

Application Security
Truffle Security Analyzers Logo
Truffle Security Analyzers

Credential verification service that validates leaked secrets for liveness

Application Security
Detectors Logo
Detectors

Detects exposed API keys and credentials across multiple cloud services

Application Security
Hybrid-AI Logo
Hybrid-AI

AI-powered automated code vulnerability remediation using hybrid AI approach

Application Security
Mobb For DevSecOps Logo
Mobb For DevSecOps

AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation for DevSecOps workflows

Application Security
Infisical Radar Logo
Infisical Radar

Continuous secret scanning and leak detection tool with precommit checks

Application Security
Cycuity Radix Logo
Cycuity Radix

Hardware security verification platform for chip design lifecycle

Application Security
CodeSecure Logo
CodeSecure

Static analysis tool for C/C++ and enterprise languages, now part of AdaCore

Application Security
AppSecAI Expert Fix Automation (EFA) Logo
AppSecAI Expert Fix Automation (EFA)

Automates generation, validation & deployment of security code fixes via PRs.

Application Security
AppSecAI Expert Triage Automation (ETA) Logo
AppSecAI Expert Triage Automation (ETA)

AI-powered SAST triage tool that automates false positive removal at 97% accuracy.

Application Security
AppSecAI Logo
AppSecAI

AI-powered appsec tool with 97% accuracy on OWASP Benchmark.

Application Security
Bearer Logo
Bearer

Developer-first SAST tool for finding security & privacy vulns in code.

Application Security
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection Logo
Emproof Nyx - Hacking Protection

Exploit mitigation tool for C/C++ firmware on embedded systems.

Application Security
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection Logo
Emproof Nyx - Python Protection

Python3 code protection against reverse engineering via opcode obfuscation.

Application Security
InfoSight Secure Code Review Logo
InfoSight Secure Code Review

Hybrid SAST + manual code audit service mapping findings to OWASP/NIST.

Application Security
Meterian ISAAC Logo
Meterian ISAAC

IaC scanner detecting misconfigs, vulnerabilities & policy violations in templates.

Application Security
OpenRefactory iCR Logo
OpenRefactory iCR

Automated code repair tool that detects and fixes security/reliability bugs.

Application Security
OpenRefactory iCR for C Logo
OpenRefactory iCR for C

Automated C code analysis and repair tool benchmarked against NIST SAMATE.

Application Security
Opticca Security SAST Logo
Opticca Security SAST

SAST service detecting code vulnerabilities across the full SDLC.

Application Security
Parasoft Security for Rust Logo
Parasoft Security for Rust

Static analysis tool enforcing OWASP Top 10 security rules for Rust code.

Application Security
Free
PlaxidityX Code Security Manager Logo
PlaxidityX Code Security Manager

SAST/DAST tool for automotive software with SBOM generation and CI/CD integration.

Application Security
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform Logo
PlaxidityX DevSecOps Platform

Automotive DevSecOps platform integrating TARA, SAST, SCA, and fuzz testing.

Application Security
Privado Open-Source Logo
Privado Open-Source

Open-source CLI tool for privacy code scanning and data flow analysis.

Application Security
Free
Rencore Code Logo
Rencore Code

Code analysis and verification tool with a 14-day free trial.

Application Security
SOOS SAST Logo
SOOS SAST

SAST platform that runs scans and ingests SARIF results into a unified dashboard.

Application Security
Start Left® IaC Security Logo
Start Left® IaC Security

Scans IaC templates for misconfigs and vulns before deployment.

Application Security
TrustInSoft Logo
TrustInSoft

Formal verification tools & services for C/Rust software security & safety.

Application Security
SearchCode Logo
SearchCode

SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.

Application Security
Free
Nuxt Security Logo
Nuxt Security

A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection.

Application Security
Free
Bearer CLI Logo
Bearer CLI

Bearer CLI is a static application security testing tool that scans source code across multiple programming languages to identify and prioritize OWASP Top 10 and CWE Top 25 security vulnerabilities through data flow analysis.

Application Security
Free
Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
Joi Security Logo
Joi Security

A CLI tool that performs security assessments on Joi validator schemas by testing them against various attack vectors including XSS, SQL injection, RCE, and SSRF.

Application Security
Free
Keyscope Logo
Keyscope

A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.

Application Security
Free
Envalid Logo
Envalid

A Node.js library for validating environment variables and providing immutable access to configuration values in applications.

Application Security
Free
NodeJsScan Logo
NodeJsScan

Static security code scanner (SAST) for Node.js applications with Docker support and integrations with Slack.

Application Security
Free
validator.js Logo
validator.js

A library of string validators and sanitizers.

Application Security
Free
SecretScanner Logo
SecretScanner

SecretScanner is a standalone tool that scans container images and filesystems to detect approximately 140 types of unprotected secrets and sensitive credentials.

Application Security
Free
@fastify/csrf-protection Logo
@fastify/csrf-protection

A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.

Application Security
Free
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS) Logo
Joint Advanced Application Defect Assessment for Android Application (JAADAS)

JAADAS is a powerful tool for static analysis of Android applications, providing features like API misuse analysis and inter-procedure dataflow analysis.

Application Security
Free
@hapi/bourne Logo
@hapi/bourne

JSON.parse() drop-in replacement with prototype poisoning protection.

Application Security
Free
Insider Logo
Insider

Insider is an open-source CLI tool that performs static source code analysis to detect OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities across multiple programming languages including Java, Kotlin, Swift, .NET, C#, and JavaScript.

Application Security
Free
RandomLib Logo
RandomLib

A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.

Application Security
Free
password_compat Logo
password_compat

A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.

Application Security
Free
Strong Node.js Logo
Strong Node.js

Exhaustive checklist for securing Node.js web services with a focus on error handling and custom error pages.

Application Security
Free
Quick Android Review Kit Logo
Quick Android Review Kit

QARK is a static analysis tool that scans Android applications for security vulnerabilities and can generate proof-of-concept exploits for discovered issues.

Application Security
Free
Anti-Trojan-Source Logo
Anti-Trojan-Source

Detect trojan source attacks that employ unicode bidi attacks to inject malicious code.

Application Security
Free
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source Logo
eslint-plugin-anti-trojan-source

ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.

Application Security
Free
Dependencies Logo
Dependencies

Dependencies is an open-source modern replacement for Dependency Walker that helps Windows developers analyze and troubleshoot DLL load dependency issues.

Application Security
Free
Betterscan Logo
Betterscan

Betterscan is an orchestration toolchain that coordinates multiple security tools to scan source code and infrastructure as code for security vulnerabilities, compliance risks, secrets, and misconfigurations.

Application Security
Free
UglifyJS 3 Logo
UglifyJS 3

UglifyJS 3 is a JavaScript toolkit that provides parsing, minification, compression, and beautification capabilities for JavaScript code optimization and processing.

Application Security
Free
random_compat Logo
random_compat

A PHP 5.x polyfill for random_bytes() and random_int() created by Paragon Initiative Enterprises.

Application Security
Free
DroidRA Logo
DroidRA

DroidRA is an instrumentation-based Android security analysis tool that improves the accuracy of reflective call analysis through composite constant propagation techniques.

Application Security
Free
Checksec Logo
Checksec

A bash script that analyzes executable files to check security properties like PIE, RELRO, canaries, ASLR, and Fortify Source protections.

Application Security
Free
NoPP Logo
NoPP

Protect against Prototype Pollution vulnerabilities in your application by freezing JavaScript objects.

Application Security
Free
Securibench Micro Logo
Securibench Micro

A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools.

Application Security
Free
StaCoAn Logo
StaCoAn

StaCoAn is a cross-platform tool for static code analysis on mobile applications, emphasizing the identification of security vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
cred_scanner Logo
cred_scanner

A Python command line tool that scans directories for AWS credentials in files, designed for CI/CD integration to prevent credential exposure in builds.

Application Security
Free
git-secrets Logo
git-secrets

Prevents you from committing passwords and other sensitive information to a git repository.

Application Security
Free
ASH - The Automated Security Helper Logo
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

ASH is an automated security scanning tool that integrates multiple open-source security scanners to perform preliminary security checks on code, infrastructure, and IAM configurations during development.

Application Security
Free
DumpsterDiver Logo
DumpsterDiver

DumpsterDiver analyzes large datasets to detect hardcoded secrets, keys, and passwords using entropy calculations and customizable search rules.

Application Security
Free
TruffleHog Logo
TruffleHog

Find leaked credentials by scanning repositories for high entropy strings.

Application Security
Free
Gitleaks Logo
Gitleaks

Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.

Application Security
Free
Whispers Logo
Whispers

A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.

Application Security
Free
Argus-SAF Logo
Argus-SAF

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.

Application Security
Free
Entropy Source Evaluation Logo
Entropy Source Evaluation

Using high-quality entropy sources for CSPRNG seeding is crucial for security.

Application Security
Free
Stowaway Logo
Stowaway

A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code

Application Security
Free
Subresource Integrity (SRI) Logo
Subresource Integrity (SRI)

A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.

Application Security
Free
FlowDroid Logo
FlowDroid

FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.

Application Security
Free
Vidoc SecureAI Logo
Vidoc SecureAI

Real-time vulnerability detection and automated fixing for AI-generated code

Application Security
Codacy Security and Code Quality Logo
Codacy Security and Code Quality

Code security and quality platform with SAST, SCA, DAST, and AI code protection

Application Security
Linx Logo
Linx

A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files

Application Security
Free
Tracy Logo
Tracy

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
DOMXSS Scanner Logo
DOMXSS Scanner

A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

Application Security
Free
Talisman Logo
Talisman

Pre-commit hook for validating outgoing changeset

Application Security
Free
git-all-secrets Logo
git-all-secrets

A tool that combines multiple open source Git scanning utilities to detect and list secrets stored in Git repositories for security audits and compliance checks.

Application Security
Free
shhgit Logo
shhgit

A secrets detection tool that scans GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket repositories to identify API keys, access tokens, and other sensitive information in source code.

Application Security
Free
Rusty Hog Logo
Rusty Hog

A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.

Application Security
Free
EarlyBird Logo
EarlyBird

A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories

Application Security
Free
Nosey Parker Logo
Nosey Parker

A command-line tool that scans textual data and Git history to identify and locate secrets, API keys, passwords, and other sensitive information.

Application Security
Free
Octoscan Logo
Octoscan

Octoscan is a static analysis tool that scans GitHub Actions workflows for security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations.

Application Security
Free

