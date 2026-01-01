29 cybersecurity companies recognized as Momentum Leaders for Q1 2026, ranked by funding velocity, employee growth, and web traffic across their cybersecurity subcategories. Each company below leads its segment this quarter.
Each Q1 2026 Momentum Leader is the highest-scoring cybersecurity company in its subcategory, computed from a composite signal of funding velocity, employee growth, and web traffic momentum over the previous quarter. The list refreshes at the start of each calendar quarter.
AI security tools and solutions for protecting artificial intelligence systems, machine learning models, and AI-powered applications from cyber threats.
New York, United States
Founded 2021
Zenity provides a security and governance platform for enterprise AI agents, copilots, and low-code/no-code development platforms. The company was founded in 2021 to address security challenges arising from business users developing applications outside traditional IT oversight and software development lifecycle controls.
The platform offers visibility, risk assessment, and governance capabilities for applications built on enterprise copilots and low-code platforms, including Microsoft Copilot, Power Platform, Copilot Studio, Fabric, and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore. Zenity's agentless platform continuously scans connected development platforms to identify security vulnerabilities such as hard-coded secrets, unauthorized access to critical assets, over-exposed bots, and misconfigured authentication mechanisms.
The company's capabilities include Application Security Posture Management, AI Security Posture Management, Vulnerability Management, Software Composition Analysis, Secrets Scanning, and Incident Intelligence. Zenity serves Fortune 500 enterprises and helps organizations manage what the company's research indicates can be upwards of 79,000 applications per organization developed using copilots and low-code platforms.
Zenity is a founding member of the OWASP Top 10 project focused on low-code/no-code development security. The platform maintains SOC 2 Type 2 and GDPR compliance. In 2024, the company received strategic investment led by M12, Microsoft's Venture Fund, and is available on AWS Marketplace. The company has been recognized by Fortune as a 2026 Cyber 60 company for early-stage cybersecurity innovation.
How are the top cybersecurity companies for Q1 2026 chosen?
Companies earn the Momentum Leader badge each quarter based on a composite momentum score combining funding velocity, employee growth, and web traffic momentum. The leading company in each cybersecurity subcategory is recognized. Full methodology on the Trust Badges page.
How often is this list refreshed?
New winners are computed at the start of each calendar quarter. Q1 2026winners reflect the previous quarter's market activity. Past winners remain visible in the Hall of Fame archive.
Can companies pay to be listed?
No. Momentum scores are derived from public funding records, employee count signals, and web traffic data. Paid plans (Verified, Featured) unlock badge embeds and downloads but never affect ranking eligibility.
Where can I see the top products instead of companies?
Visit Top Cybersecurity Products Q1 2026 for the leading individual security tools recognized as Category Leaders. Products are scored on engagement (reviews, upvotes, bookmarks).
AI security tools and solutions for protecting artificial intelligence systems, machine learning models, and AI-powered applications from cyber threats.
New York, United States
Founded 2023
Noma Security provides an AI security and governance platform designed for enterprise organizations. The platform addresses security and governance requirements across the full AI lifecycle, from model development through application runtime to autonomous AI agents. The company's solutions offer visibility and control across all AI environments within enterprise settings.
The platform is built to handle the security challenges that emerge from rapid AI adoption in enterprise contexts. Noma Security's approach covers both enterprise AI applications and AI agents, providing organizations with tools to manage the unique threat landscape created by AI technologies.
The company was founded by a team with expertise in AI, application security, and data science. Their focus is on enabling enterprise teams to adopt AI at scale while maintaining security and governance controls. The platform is designed to evolve alongside enterprise AI innovation, addressing new security requirements as AI technologies advance.
Noma Security's solutions are targeted at enterprise organizations and their security teams, particularly CISOs who need to balance AI innovation with security requirements. The company has backing from investors including Evolution Equity Partners, Ballistic Ventures, Glilot Capital Partners, and Databricks, along with strategic investors from the cybersecurity industry.
AI security tools and solutions for protecting artificial intelligence systems, machine learning models, and AI-powered applications from cyber threats.
Sarasota, United States
Founded 2024
TENEX is a cybersecurity company that combines AI-driven detection, automation, and security expertise to deliver managed security services. The company was founded by executives who previously built Google's largest cybersecurity partner, managing over 75% of Google's security business. TENEX specializes in implementing, operating, and optimizing Google Cloud Security solutions for organizations.
The company provides security operations services built on an automation-first, AI-native platform designed to detect and respond to threats. Their approach blends machine-driven processes with human expertise to deliver security outcomes for organizations ranging from mid-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises. The platform was designed from inception to leverage artificial intelligence rather than retrofitting AI onto existing solutions.
TENEX's founding team includes Eric Foster (CEO), who previously co-founded Cyderes and served as President; Edwin Solis (CRO), who led Google Cloud's Security Sales; Ryan Shreve (CFO/COO), a founding executive at Fishtech Group; and Venkata Koppaka (CTO), a founding engineer at Chronicle (now Google Cloud Security Operations). The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Shield Capital.
The company focuses on Google Cloud Security stack integration and delivers managed security services that emphasize automation to reduce operational overhead and eliminate blind spots. Their team includes former engineers from Google, Chronicle, Meta, and other technology companies.
Application security tools and solutions for securing web applications, mobile apps, and software throughout the development lifecycle.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2020
Socket is a software supply chain security company founded in 2021 by Feross Aboukhadijeh, a developer and security researcher with a background in the JavaScript/Node.js ecosystem. The company offers a developer-first platform designed to proactively detect and block malicious packages in open source dependencies before they reach production environments.
Rather than relying on reactive, signature-based vulnerability scanning, Socket analyzes the behavior of open source dependencies in real time. This approach is intended to catch both known threats and zero-day supply chain attacks — the company reports detecting over 100 zero-day attacks per week across its platform.
Socket integrates into developer workflows and supports multiple package ecosystems, including npm (JavaScript), as well as PHP and Composer (recently announced). The platform is positioned as a complement to existing developer tooling, with the goal of providing security coverage without disrupting engineering velocity.
The company serves organizations across industries including technology, media, healthcare, and finance. Its customer base includes enterprises seeking to reduce alert fatigue from traditional security tools and to prevent open source dependency compromises. Socket is backed by Andreessen Horowitz and other prominent investors, including founders and executives from Stripe, Figma, Okta, Twilio, and Palantir, among others.
Attack surface management tools for discovering, monitoring, and reducing external attack vectors to minimize cybersecurity risks.
Ann Arbor, United States
Founded 2017
Censys provides Internet intelligence and threat intelligence through continuous scanning and monitoring of Internet-facing infrastructure. The company was founded in 2017 by researchers from the University of Michigan who created ZMap, an open-source fast Internet scanning tool.
Censys operates a proprietary scan engine that continuously scans Internet protocols to collect data about hosts, websites, certificates, and other Internet-connected assets. The company offers several products including Censys Search, which provides access to Internet scan data and allows users to query information about Internet infrastructure, and Censys Attack Surface Management (ASM), which helps organizations discover and monitor their external attack surface.
The platform serves security teams, researchers, and analysts across private and public sectors. Users can identify exposed assets, track infrastructure changes, hunt for threats, and investigate adversary infrastructure. The company maintains a community of over 350,000 users who access their search capabilities for security research and investigations.
Censys combines Internet-wide scanning data with analysis capabilities to provide visibility into Internet-connected infrastructure. The platform is used for threat hunting, vulnerability management, attack surface discovery, and security research. The company publishes regular research reports on Internet security trends, adversary infrastructure, and command-and-control systems.
Attack surface management tools for discovering, monitoring, and reducing external attack vectors to minimize cybersecurity risks.
Merelbeke, Belgium
Founded 2004
Lansweeper is an IT asset intelligence platform that enables organizations to discover, inventory, and manage assets across their IT environments. The platform provides visibility into hardware, software, and network-connected devices, supporting over 20,000 companies worldwide.
Lansweeper's core functionality centers on IT asset discovery and inventory management, scanning networks to identify and catalog devices, software installations, and configurations. This data is used to support a range of IT and security use cases including vulnerability management, software license compliance, and infrastructure auditing.
The platform is available both as an on-premise deployment and as a cloud-hosted solution. The cloud platform is hosted on AWS and Azure, employing a multi-tenant architecture with logical data separation per customer. Security controls include AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS encryption in transit, a web application firewall (WAF), 24/7 logging and monitoring, and access management based on least-privilege principles. Authentication is handled through Auth0.
Lansweeper maintains a formal information security program governed by an Information Security Officer, aligned to industry frameworks such as NIST CSF and ISO 27001. The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, and conducts regular vulnerability scans, penetration testing, and operates a bug bounty program. A secure software development lifecycle (SDLC) incorporating SAST, SCA, and peer reviews is applied across product development.
The platform integrates with third-party applications and supports enterprise environments. Lansweeper's target market includes IT and security teams in mid-to-large organizations seeking centralized asset visibility and control.
Attack surface management tools for discovering, monitoring, and reducing external attack vectors to minimize cybersecurity risks.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2016
Armis provides asset visibility and security platform designed to discover, monitor, and secure all connected devices across enterprise environments. The company was founded by CEO Yevgeny Dibrov and CTO Nadir Izrael, with technology vision rooted in experience from companies like Google and Adallom.
The Armis platform focuses on identifying and protecting devices that connect to enterprise networks, including IT assets, IoT devices, operational technology (OT) systems, and other connected equipment. The platform operates without requiring agents on devices, providing passive discovery and monitoring capabilities to maintain visibility across diverse device types and environments.
The company serves enterprises that need to manage security risks associated with expanding attack surfaces created by proliferation of connected devices. Their approach addresses challenges in environments where traditional endpoint security tools cannot be deployed, such as medical devices, industrial control systems, building management systems, and other specialized equipment.
Armis maintains global operations with headquarters in San Francisco and offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Israel. The company's leadership team includes executives with backgrounds in cybersecurity, enterprise software, and technology companies. Their platform supports security operations teams, IT departments, and organizations managing complex device ecosystems across healthcare, manufacturing, enterprise, and critical infrastructure sectors.
Cloud security tools and solutions for securing cloud infrastructure, containers, serverless applications, and multi-cloud environments.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2022
Upwind provides a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that focuses on runtime security for cloud environments. The platform performs vulnerability management and scanning services to identify security risks in cloud infrastructure and applications. Upwind's approach emphasizes runtime data analysis to assess exploitable CVEs and determine actual risk levels rather than just cataloging vulnerabilities.
The company conducts security research on cloud services and open-source components, identifying vulnerabilities in widely-used technologies. Their vulnerability management tool discovers various CVE types including Remote Code Execution (RCE), Denial of Service (DoS), and data exfiltration vulnerabilities. The platform helps organizations prioritize remediation efforts by analyzing which vulnerabilities pose real threats in their specific runtime environments.
Upwind serves organizations running cloud workloads and containerized applications, helping them secure their cloud infrastructure through continuous monitoring and assessment. The platform integrates with cloud environments to provide visibility into security posture, vulnerable components, and potential attack vectors. Their solution addresses the challenge of vulnerability overload by focusing on exploitability and actual risk in production environments rather than theoretical threats.
Data protection tools and solutions for data encryption, backup, classification, loss prevention, and privacy compliance.
Mountain View, United States
Founded 2021
Cyera provides a data security platform that focuses on discovering, classifying, and protecting data across cloud environments. The platform combines Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) and Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities to help organizations understand their data attack surface and manage data-related risks.
The platform uses an agentless architecture that deploys across cloud environments without requiring software agents on endpoints or servers. It features an AI-powered classification engine that automatically identifies and categorizes data types with reported accuracy rates. The system is designed to discover where sensitive data resides, monitor data usage patterns, detect potential security risks, and enable remediation of data security issues.
Cyera serves enterprise customers including organizations in media, financial services, and other sectors that need to secure data across multi-cloud environments. The platform addresses challenges related to data sprawl, unauthorized data access, compliance requirements, and the growing complexity of data security in cloud-native architectures.
The company's approach emphasizes rapid deployment and automated data discovery to help security teams gain visibility into their data landscape. The platform provides capabilities for data classification, access monitoring, risk assessment, and policy enforcement across various cloud storage systems, databases, and SaaS applications.
Email security solutions for protecting against phishing attacks, business email compromise, spam, and email-borne threats.
Miami, United States
Founded 2022
Guardz provides cybersecurity solutions designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their small to medium-sized business clients. The platform offers protection against email-based threats including phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC), and AI-generated social engineering attempts. Their solution includes email security capabilities that detect malicious URLs, attachments, and obfuscation techniques used by threat actors.
The company operates a research unit that tracks and analyzes emerging threats, such as their recent investigation into legacy authentication exploits in Microsoft Entra ID environments. Their research focuses on identifying attack patterns, credential spraying campaigns, and vulnerabilities in identity systems that bypass modern security controls like multi-factor authentication.
Guardz positions itself as a co-pilot for MSPs, providing tools to demonstrate value to clients through visibility into external security postures. The platform addresses the challenge of protecting organizations from sophisticated phishing campaigns that leverage AI tools to create convincing impersonation attempts. Their approach combines threat detection, security awareness training capabilities, and ongoing monitoring to help MSPs deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services to their client base.
Endpoint security tools for protecting desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and IoT endpoints from malware and cyber threats.
San Jose, United States
Founded 2017
Axiado Corporation develops hardware-anchored security solutions for digital infrastructure. The company embeds AI-driven platform security into servers, 5G base stations, network switches, and power management controllers. Their approach centers on hardware-based security as a foundational element rather than an optional add-on.
The company's technology combines hardware security with AI capabilities to protect critical infrastructure components. Their solutions target cloud datacenters, telecommunications infrastructure including 5G networks, and network equipment. The security architecture is built into the hardware layer, providing what the company describes as hardware-anchored protection.
Axiado's products address security requirements across multiple infrastructure segments. For cloud and datacenter environments, they provide embedded security for servers and management systems. In telecommunications, their technology secures 5G base station infrastructure. For networking applications, they offer security solutions integrated into network switches and related equipment.
The company's technical approach is based on embedding security capabilities directly into hardware components, creating a root of trust at the silicon level. This hardware foundation supports AI-driven security functions designed to detect and respond to threats at the infrastructure layer. Their solutions are designed for organizations operating large-scale digital infrastructure where hardware-level security is critical for protecting data and systems.
Endpoint security tools for protecting desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and IoT endpoints from malware and cyber threats.
Sunnyvale, United States
Founded 2011
CrowdStrike provides a cloud-native cybersecurity platform that combines multiple security capabilities into a unified solution. The company's core offering is the Falcon platform, which delivers endpoint protection, extended detection and response (XDR), threat intelligence, and security operations capabilities.
The platform includes endpoint security that protects workstations, servers, and mobile devices from malware and advanced threats. CrowdStrike's XDR capabilities extend visibility and detection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity systems, and data. The company operates a threat intelligence team that tracks adversary activities and provides actionable intelligence to customers.
CrowdStrike offers next-generation SIEM and log management capabilities through its acquisition of Humio, providing index-free logging architecture that enables organizations to ingest and analyze large volumes of log data with reduced storage costs and maintenance overhead. The platform includes identity protection features that secure authentication and access across enterprise environments.
The company's cloud security solutions protect workloads, containers, and applications running in public cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. CrowdStrike also provides vulnerability management and exposure management capabilities to help organizations identify and prioritize security risks across their attack surface.
The platform incorporates AI and machine learning technologies for threat detection and automated response. CrowdStrike recently introduced Charlotte Agentic SOAR, which applies agentic AI to security orchestration, automation, and response workflows. The company serves organizations across various sectors including commercial enterprises, small businesses, and public sector agencies.
GRC tools and platforms for managing cybersecurity governance, risk assessment, compliance monitoring, and regulatory reporting.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2023
Delve provides an AI-powered compliance automation platform designed to help companies achieve and maintain security and privacy certifications. The platform supports multiple compliance frameworks including SOC 2 Type I and Type II, HIPAA, ISO 27001, GDPR, PCI-DSS, and FedRAMP.
The company's platform uses autonomous AI agents to automate evidence collection tasks such as taking screenshots, writing reports, and validating evidence. It includes AI-driven infrastructure scanning that monitors cloud environments daily for compliance issues, and AI-based static application security testing (SAST) that checks code in pull requests for security vulnerabilities. The platform also features an AI security questionnaire automation tool that auto-fills vendor security questionnaires based on existing compliance policies and technical configurations.
Delve targets both startups and enterprise organizations. For startups, the platform aims to reduce the time to achieve initial compliance from months to days, with SOC 2 Type I achievable in approximately 10-15 hours of platform setup time. For enterprises, the platform provides continuous compliance monitoring, third-party vendor risk assessment automation, and real-time visibility into compliance posture across the organization.
The platform integrates with existing infrastructure and development workflows to provide ongoing compliance monitoring and risk management capabilities. It includes features for policy management, incident response tracking, and automated vendor security review analysis.
Human risk management tools for security awareness training, phishing simulation, and insider threat detection.
New York, United States
Founded 2024
Adaptive Security provides AI-driven security awareness training designed to address modern threats including deepfakes and AI-powered scams. The company was founded in 2024 by Brian Long and Andrew Jones, who previously built TapCommerce and Attentive together. The founders created Adaptive Security in response to the growth of AI-enabled attacks targeting executives and employees, particularly deepfake scams that can replicate a person's image and mannerisms using minimal data.
The platform focuses on employee education and organizational readiness against AI-based security threats. Adaptive Security applies personalization techniques and software development expertise from the founders' previous ventures to create security awareness training that addresses contemporary attack vectors. The company has raised over $145 million in funding, including an $81 million Series B round from investors including NVIDIA, BCV, Citi Ventures, and Capital One.
Adaptive Security operates with over 150 team members across offices in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The platform serves organizations seeking to prepare their workforce for security challenges in the AI era, with particular emphasis on training employees to recognize and respond to sophisticated AI-generated threats and social engineering attacks that leverage artificial intelligence capabilities.
Identity and Access Management solutions for identity governance, access control, authentication, privileged access management, and zero trust security.
El Segundo, United States
Founded 2010
Saviynt provides cloud-based identity governance and access management (IGA) solutions for enterprises. The company's platform addresses identity security challenges by managing access controls, governance, and compliance across organizations. Their solution secures over 100 million identities at global enterprises across various industries including automotive, retail, energy, insurance, and healthcare sectors.
The platform combines identity governance, access management, privileged access management, and third-party access management capabilities into a unified cloud-first architecture. Saviynt's technology enables organizations to manage user identities, control access to applications and data, enforce compliance policies, and monitor privileged accounts. The solution integrates with existing enterprise systems and cloud environments to provide visibility and control over who has access to what resources.
Saviynt serves large enterprises seeking to modernize their identity programs and protect their infrastructure. The company has been recognized by industry analysts including Gartner, Frost & Sullivan, and EMA for its identity governance and privileged access management capabilities. Founded by Sachin Nayyar, who previously founded identity management company Vaau (acquired by Sun Microsystems) and security analytics company Securonix, Saviynt focuses on delivering identity security through a SaaS-based platform that addresses workforce identity and access management requirements.
Identity and Access Management solutions for identity governance, access control, authentication, privileged access management, and zero trust security.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2024
Serval provides an AI-native IT service management platform that combines help desk, access management, and automation capabilities. The platform deploys AI agents to automate help desk requests, provision access, and build workflow automations through natural language descriptions rather than traditional drag-and-drop builders.
The platform includes three core AI agents: a Help Desk Agent that resolves employee requests and provisions just-in-time access via Slack, Teams, email, or web portal; an Automation Agent that generates workflow automations from natural language descriptions; and an Insights Agent that provides operational recommendations and security improvements. Serval builds workflows in code while presenting them in a no-code interface, allowing non-technical users to create automations while enabling technical teams to inspect and manage workflows in Git.
The access management functionality automates access requests for applications, resources, and roles with customizable policies, approvals, and provisioning flows. The platform provisions access via SCIM groups, direct API, or custom AI-generated workflows, and automatically schedules deprovisioning. It provides unified access governance with visibility into current and historical access requests.
Serval includes a complete ticketing system with AI copilot capabilities for escalated tickets, asset management with multi-source ingestion and reconciliation, and knowledge base integration. The platform offers flexible deployment options including cloud-hosted, hybrid, or self-hosted configurations, with team segregation for different departments. It supports SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance frameworks, includes SAML and SCIM support, and provides audit logging with SIEM integration.
Network security tools and solutions for firewalls, intrusion detection, network monitoring, and perimeter security.
Santa Clara, United States
Founded 2005
Palo Alto Networks provides cybersecurity solutions across network security, cloud security, and security operations. The company's product portfolio includes next-generation firewalls with App-ID technology for application identification and traffic classification, delivered through hardware and software form factors managed by PAN-OS and Strata Cloud Manager.
The company offers Prisma SASE, a secure access service edge platform that includes Prisma Access, Prisma SD-WAN, enterprise data loss prevention, SaaS security, and remote browser isolation. Cloud security capabilities are delivered through Prisma Cloud and Cortex Cloud, covering application security, cloud posture management, and runtime security.
For security operations, Palo Alto Networks provides Cortex XSIAM, Cortex XDR for extended detection and response, Cortex XSOAR for security orchestration and automation, and Cortex Xpanse for attack surface management. The platform incorporates threat prevention services including Advanced Threat Prevention, Advanced WildFire for malware analysis, Advanced URL Filtering, and Advanced DNS Security.
Unit 42 serves as the company's threat intelligence and incident response division, offering managed detection and response services, proactive security assessments, and incident response capabilities. The company maintains an application research team that updates App-ID with new applications and provides threat research through the Threat Vault. Palo Alto Networks serves enterprise customers across various sectors requiring network security, cloud protection, and security operations capabilities.
Network security tools and solutions for firewalls, intrusion detection, network monitoring, and perimeter security.
Palo Alto, United States
Founded 2013
Forward Networks is a network modeling and analysis software company founded over 10 years ago. Its flagship product, Forward Enterprise, creates a mathematical model of an organization's entire network infrastructure, enabling teams to understand, verify, and manage network behavior with precision.
The platform collects data from network devices across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, supporting 30+ vendors. It builds a vendor-agnostic digital twin of the network, allowing users to query network state, trace traffic paths, verify security policies, and identify misconfigurations without touching live infrastructure.
Key capabilities include Network Query Engine (NQE), which allows users to write structured queries against the network model to identify specific devices or conditions (e.g., locating hardware affected by vendor field notices in minutes). The platform also provides network verification, path analysis, change management, and security policy compliance checking.
Forward Enterprise is used by large enterprises and government agencies, including Fortune 50 financial institutions, telecommunications companies, energy companies, media companies, pharmaceutical firms, Goldman Sachs, and multiple U.S. federal agencies. Use cases span network security posture validation, audit preparation (80% audit time savings reported), application deployment acceleration (90% deploy time savings reported), and compliance verification.
The company is headquartered in the United States and has received over 25 industry awards across cybersecurity, cloud computing, and network automation categories. Gartner recognizes Forward Enterprise in the network automation tools market.
Operational technology security tools for protecting industrial control systems, SCADA networks, and critical infrastructure.
Meyreuil, France
SEALSQ designs, produces, and delivers secure semiconductor elements and associated digital trust services for IoT and connected device applications. The company develops secure System on Chip solutions based on RISC-V architecture, providing hardware-based security for device identity, authentication, and cryptographic operations. Their product portfolio includes secure elements that are certified to international standards including FIPS and Common Criteria.
The company operates cryptographic infrastructure and PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) services for managing digital certificates and trusted identities throughout the IoT device lifecycle. Their trust services are validated through WebTrust certification for certificate authority operations. SEALSQ provides provisioning and personalization services for secure device deployment, along with DevSecOps capabilities for secure infrastructure management.
SEALSQ maintains ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management, and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 for information security management. These certifications are independently audited by bodies including AFNOR Certification and Intertek. The company's operations span secure semiconductor design, manufacturing, testing, and the delivery of digital trust services including identity management, authenticity verification, and certificate lifecycle management for IoT ecosystems.
Operational technology security tools for protecting industrial control systems, SCADA networks, and critical infrastructure.
Arlington, United States
Founded 2019
Shift5 provides operational technology cybersecurity and data intelligence solutions for military and commercial transportation fleets. Founded in 2019 by former U.S. Army Cyber Command officers who pioneered modern weapons system cyber assessments, the company focuses on securing and optimizing cyber-physical systems across aviation, ground vehicles, maritime vessels, and rail networks.
The company's platform extracts and analyzes data from operational technology systems in transportation assets that traditionally lack visibility and communication capabilities. This enables near real-time threat detection, predictive maintenance, and operational insights for both defense and commercial customers. The platform retrofits existing systems with modern analytic capabilities without requiring replacement of legacy infrastructure.
Shift5 serves both military and commercial sectors, working with defense customers to protect weapons systems and military vehicles, while also partnering with commercial aviation, rail, and maritime operators. The company has partnerships with Boeing, ForeFlight, Booz Allen Hamilton, and Carahsoft to deliver integrated solutions. Their approach combines OT cybersecurity expertise with compliance and predictive maintenance capabilities for cyber-physical systems.
The company has raised $185 million in venture capital funding and employs over 100 people across five time zones. Their solutions address the unique challenges of transportation systems operating in remote or high-stakes environments where system failures can have critical consequences.
Security operations tools for SIEM, SOAR, threat hunting, incident response, and security operations center (SOC) management.
Tel Aviv, Israel
Founded 2024
Vega is a security analytics company founded in 2024 that offers an AI-native Security Analytics fabric designed to help organizations access and analyze security data across distributed environments without requiring data migration or consolidation.
The core product is a lightweight Security Analytics fabric that connects to existing data stores — including low-cost storage solutions and data lakes — and enables security teams to run detection, investigation, and threat hunting workflows directly against data wherever it resides. Key capabilities include:
- Data access and normalization: Transforms low-cost, unstructured log data into analysis-ready, normalized formats without migration
- Assessment and discovery: Continuously analyzes the entire security stack and alerts to optimize visibility, detection coverage, relevance, and accuracy
- Detection: Automatically creates and adapts tailored detections based on ongoing assessment and analyst preferences
- Hunting and intelligence: Converts threat intelligence — whether homegrown, self-sourced, or Vega-provided — into actionable queries, hunts, and detections
- Triage: Enables analysts to investigate alerts with full data access for enrichment and follow-up queries
Vega positions its platform as an alternative to traditional SIEM and data lake approaches, aiming to reduce the cost and complexity associated with centralizing security data. The platform is described as AI-native, with AI capabilities applied across the full detection lifecycle rather than limited to automated investigation.
Target customers include enterprises in banking, healthcare, and Fortune 500 companies. The company is backed by Cyberstarts, Accel, Redpoint, and CRV, and has raised $185M in total funding including a $120M Series B.
Security operations tools for SIEM, SOAR, threat hunting, incident response, and security operations center (SOC) management.
Seattle, United States
Founded 2024
XBOW provides AI-powered continuous offensive security testing for applications. The company was founded by the creators of GitHub Copilot and GitHub Advanced Security, bringing expertise in AI and security tooling to the penetration testing space.
The company offers automated penetration testing services that leverage artificial intelligence to continuously assess application security posture. Their approach focuses on offensive security techniques, using AI to identify and validate exploitable vulnerabilities in applications. XBOW provides services including their "Lightspeed" penetration testing product, which comes with a guarantee to find exploit-validated security findings.
The team includes security researchers, AI researchers, and research engineers who work on developing and operating the AI-powered testing platform. The company's leadership includes experts in AI, security research, and engineering who previously worked on major security and development tools at GitHub.
XBOW targets organizations that need ongoing offensive security assessments of their applications, providing an alternative to traditional manual penetration testing through automated, AI-driven continuous testing. The platform aims to identify real exploitable vulnerabilities rather than just potential security issues, with validation of findings as a core component of their service offering.
Threat management tools for threat intelligence, advanced persistent threat detection, and cyber threat analysis.
Tel Aviv, Israel
Founded 2022
Dream Security was founded in January 2023 to address cybersecurity challenges facing governments and critical infrastructure organizations. The company operates from offices in Tel Aviv, Vienna, and Abu Dhabi, bringing together cyber researchers, AI researchers, and national security experts.
The company's platform provides network asset visualization and mapping capabilities, enabling organizations to view their complete network inventory. The system identifies vulnerabilities in real time and delivers threat intelligence to help organizations understand security risks in their full context. The platform is designed to detect and respond to both known and unknown cyber threats across organizational networks.
Dream Security focuses specifically on protecting against nation-state cyber threats and sophisticated attacks targeting government entities and critical infrastructure. The platform offers threat visibility, risk mitigation capabilities, and defense mechanisms aimed at providing protection against advanced persistent threats.
The company's approach combines cyber intelligence expertise with AI technology to deliver real-time protection. The platform visualizes security risks and provides actionable intelligence to enable proactive defense measures. The team includes cybersecurity professionals and AI specialists who have developed the platform to address the specific security requirements of government and critical infrastructure sectors.
Threat management tools for threat intelligence, advanced persistent threat detection, and cyber threat analysis.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2022
Doppel is an AI-native platform founded in 2022 that specializes in social engineering defense. The company protects individuals and brands from AI-powered impersonation, phishing, fraud, and social engineering attacks by dismantling attacker infrastructure and building resilience through training and simulation.
The platform provides comprehensive Digital Risk Protection that detects threats across multiple channels and links alerts into a real-time threat graph. Doppel offers AI-driven infrastructure disruption capabilities to take down malicious assets. The company's multi-channel threat graph powers enterprise brand protection and executive protection services.
Doppel combines threat detection with Human Risk Management capabilities, using identified threats to inform phishing simulation campaigns and security awareness training. This approach strengthens employee defenses through training and testing programs designed to build organizational resilience against social engineering tactics.
The company is backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Bessemer Venture Partners, Amex Ventures, and CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz, among other investors. Doppel serves customers including OpenAI, Notion, Klaviyo, United Airlines, Tripadvisor, and Ramp. The platform is designed to make businesses too costly for attackers to target by learning from every attack and expanding its reach across digital channels.
Threat management tools for threat intelligence, advanced persistent threat detection, and cyber threat analysis.
Tel Aviv, Israel
Founded 2018
Guardio provides browser-based security protection for consumers against online threats including phishing, malware, and AI-generated scams. The company operates as a browser extension that monitors and blocks malicious websites, suspicious redirects, and deceptive content in real-time. Their platform intercepts approximately 825,000 threats daily and blocks around 320,000 malicious sites each day, including brand impersonation attempts and lookalike domains.
The company focuses on personal security at consumer scale, protecting over 1.5 million users across their online activities. Guardio's technology addresses threats such as viruses, worms, spyware, trojans, and adware, with particular emphasis on emerging AI-crafted deception tactics. Their approach combines real-time threat detection with proactive protection that adapts to evolving attack methods.
Founded by cybersecurity experts, Guardio employs over 100 engineers and researchers who develop protection against novel threats created by AI and other emerging technologies. The company has raised $80 million in funding from investors including ION Crossover Partners, Tiger Global, Union, and Emerge. Their research team regularly publishes findings on phishing campaigns, brand impersonation, and online scams, which have been featured in major media outlets.
Vulnerability management tools for security scanning, penetration testing, bug bounty programs, and vulnerability assessment.
San Francisco, United States
Founded 1999
Cogent Security develops AI-powered vulnerability intelligence solutions for cybersecurity defenders. The company operates Cogent Community, a free platform that provides vulnerability intelligence to help security teams identify and understand security vulnerabilities. Their approach leverages artificial intelligence to analyze and deliver actionable vulnerability information to defenders.
The platform focuses on making vulnerability intelligence accessible to security professionals, enabling them to better understand and respond to security weaknesses in their environments. By offering a community-based model, Cogent Security provides vulnerability data and insights that help organizations prioritize and address security risks.
The company targets security teams and defenders who need timely and accurate vulnerability information to protect their systems and applications. Their AI-powered approach aims to streamline the process of vulnerability analysis and provide contextual intelligence that helps security professionals make informed decisions about remediation priorities.
Vulnerability management tools for security scanning, penetration testing, bug bounty programs, and vulnerability assessment.
New York, United States
Founded 2022
Zafran provides a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform designed to help organizations prioritize and manage vulnerabilities more effectively. The company was founded by cybersecurity leaders who investigated breaches resulting from unpatched known vulnerabilities, recognizing that traditional vulnerability management approaches were insufficient.
The platform moves beyond traditional vulnerability management and Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) by incorporating deeper contextual data and threat intelligence. Zafran's Exposure Graph connects multiple data points to assess which threat actors are targeting specific vulnerabilities, the attack vectors involved, and exploitation techniques. This approach enables organizations to determine both long-term remediation planning and short-term mitigation priorities.
The platform addresses the challenge that security teams face when overwhelmed by vulnerability detections while lacking actionable insights. By analyzing vulnerabilities in the context of the current threat landscape, specific organizational risks, and real-world exploitation patterns, Zafran helps teams focus remediation efforts on exposures that pose immediate risk.
Zafran Labs, the company's research division, conducts security research including the discovery of critical vulnerabilities in AI frameworks. The company serves enterprise security teams looking to transition from reactive vulnerability management to proactive exposure reduction strategies.
Zero Trust security solutions for implementing never trust, always verify architectures with secure access service edge (SASE).
San Francisco, United States
Founded 2019
Tailscale is a secure connectivity platform built on WireGuard, a modern VPN protocol, that enables identity-based networking across distributed environments. The platform creates encrypted mesh networks (referred to as "tailnets") that connect devices, servers, cloud infrastructure, and users without requiring traditional VPN infrastructure such as centralized gateways or bastion hosts.
Tailscale's core approach uses identity-based access control, where connectivity is granted based on authenticated user and device identity rather than network location. This model aligns with zero trust networking principles, enforcing least-privilege access across multi-cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, Kubernetes clusters, CI/CD pipelines, Edge devices, and IoT endpoints.
Key capabilities include SSH access management, MagicDNS for private DNS resolution, NAT traversal, privileged access management (PAM), and integration with existing identity providers. The platform also offers "Aperture by Tailscale," a product targeting generative AI workflow connectivity.
Tailscale targets a broad range of users including developers, IT administrators, and security teams. Use cases span business VPN replacement, secure remote access, infrastructure access without public exposure, multi-cloud connectivity, and securing AI workloads. The platform is positioned as a replacement for legacy VPN, SASE, and PAM solutions.
The company serves over 20,000 businesses, including enterprises such as Microsoft, Nvidia, Instacart, Duolingo, and Procter & Gamble. Tailscale offers a free tier alongside paid enterprise plans.
Push Security is the most advanced security tool in the browser. It brings real-time detection and response to the layer where users work — and where attackers operate.
By deploying a powerful agent inside the browser, Push gives defenders full visibility into user activity, attacker behavior, and browser-level risk. It detects threats like phishing kits and session hijacking, enforces protective controls like MFA and SSO, and provides the telemetry security teams need to investigate fast.
Push works in any modern browser, deploys in minutes, and integrates easily with the rest of your stack — making it accessible to teams of any size.