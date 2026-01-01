Lansweeper Momentum Leader in Attack Surface Attack surface management tools for discovering, monitoring, and reducing external attack vectors to minimize cybersecurity risks .

Merelbeke, Belgium Founded 2004

Lansweeper is an IT asset intelligence platform that enables organizations to discover, inventory, and manage assets across their IT environments. The platform provides visibility into hardware, software, and network-connected devices, supporting over 20,000 companies worldwide. Lansweeper's core functionality centers on IT asset discovery and inventory management, scanning networks to identify and catalog devices, software installations, and configurations. This data is used to support a range of IT and security use cases including vulnerability management, software license compliance, and infrastructure auditing. The platform is available both as an on-premise deployment and as a cloud-hosted solution. The cloud platform is hosted on AWS and Azure, employing a multi-tenant architecture with logical data separation per customer. Security controls include AES-256 encryption at rest, TLS encryption in transit, a web application firewall (WAF), 24/7 logging and monitoring, and access management based on least-privilege principles. Authentication is handled through Auth0. Lansweeper maintains a formal information security program governed by an Information Security Officer, aligned to industry frameworks such as NIST CSF and ISO 27001. The company holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certifications, and conducts regular vulnerability scans, penetration testing, and operates a bug bounty program. A secure software development lifecycle (SDLC) incorporating SAST, SCA, and peer reviews is applied across product development. The platform integrates with third-party applications and supports enterprise environments. Lansweeper's target market includes IT and security teams in mid-to-large organizations seeking centralized asset visibility and control.