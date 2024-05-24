Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database Description

Armis Vulnerability Intelligence Database is an AI-powered vulnerability intelligence resource that provides real-time context and actionable insights on CVEs and security vulnerabilities. The database ingests and analyzes data from multiple sources including the Armis Asset Intelligence Engine's telemetry from billions of global assets, internal threat research from Armis Labs, external feeds like CISA KEV and NVD, vendor disclosures, and crowdsourced intelligence. The database enriches CVE entries with real-world exploit activity observations, industry-specific exposure insights, connections to related threats or malware, and contextual information about when, where, and how vulnerabilities are being exploited. It provides extended coverage compared to traditional public databases and includes vulnerabilities affecting IT, OT, IoT, and medical devices. The database is available through two consumption models: a free web interface offering a searchable microsite with AI-driven remediation steps and industry exposure mapping, and a commercial API access available through AWS Marketplace that enables direct integration into existing security stacks for automated workflows and custom solutions. The system is backed by analysis of over six billion connected assets globally and combines human-vetted threat research with AI-powered analysis to help security teams shift from reactive response to proactive risk reduction.