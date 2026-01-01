Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager Logo

Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager

Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure

Network Security
Commercial
Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager Description

Strata Cloud Manager is a cloud-based management and operations platform for Palo Alto Networks network security infrastructure. The platform combines Cloud Manager, AIOps, and ADEM (Autonomous Digital Experience Management) capabilities into a unified solution. The platform provides centralized visibility and configuration management across NGFW and SASE deployments. It includes Strata Copilot, an AI assistant that provides instant access to knowledge and documentation for network security operations. The solution offers real-time best practices recommendations, policy anomaly detection and resolution, and CVE mitigation guidance. It can automatically initiate support case creation based on detected issues. The platform integrates with Strata Logging Service to provide access to security data for analysis and decision-making. Strata Cloud Manager is available in two tiers: Essentials and Pro. The Pro tier includes additional capabilities such as AI-powered ADEM for user experience optimization, regulatory compliance features, and software upgrade recommendations. Both tiers provide device management, centralized visibility, and access to Strata Copilot. The platform manages both on-premises next-generation firewalls and cloud-delivered SASE security services from a single interface.

Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks Strata Cloud Manager is Cloud-based mgmt platform for Palo Alto Networks NGFW & SASE infrastructure developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Automation.

