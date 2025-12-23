Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Description
Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that discovers, monitors, and protects sensitive data across multiple business channels. The product provides coverage for data in-motion and at-rest across on-premises networks, hybrid users, endpoints, email, SaaS applications (sanctioned and unsanctioned), private apps, clouds, secure browsers, and GenAI applications. The solution uses AI-powered data classification through Precision AI technology, incorporating machine learning models and large language models (LLMs) to classify various forms of data. It includes over 1,000 data identifiers, 100+ trainable ML classifiers, 300+ LLM-augmented identifiers, and supports exact data matching (EDM) for over 2 billion records. The system also features optical character recognition (OCR), dictionary keywords, and document fingerprinting capabilities. The platform offers unified management with a single set of policies that can be applied consistently across all channels. It includes automated shadow data detection, context-aware classification, and continuous model retraining based on customer feedback. The solution integrates with Strata CoPilot for simplified operations and includes features for policy migration and prioritized onboarding. Enterprise DLP is part of the Prisma SASE platform and works alongside other Palo Alto Networks security products to provide comprehensive data protection across the business landscape.
