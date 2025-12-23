Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Logo

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention

Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention Description

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is a data security solution that discovers, monitors, and protects sensitive data across multiple business channels. The product provides coverage for data in-motion and at-rest across on-premises networks, hybrid users, endpoints, email, SaaS applications (sanctioned and unsanctioned), private apps, clouds, secure browsers, and GenAI applications. The solution uses AI-powered data classification through Precision AI technology, incorporating machine learning models and large language models (LLMs) to classify various forms of data. It includes over 1,000 data identifiers, 100+ trainable ML classifiers, 300+ LLM-augmented identifiers, and supports exact data matching (EDM) for over 2 billion records. The system also features optical character recognition (OCR), dictionary keywords, and document fingerprinting capabilities. The platform offers unified management with a single set of policies that can be applied consistently across all channels. It includes automated shadow data detection, context-aware classification, and continuous model retraining based on customer feedback. The solution integrates with Strata CoPilot for simplified operations and includes features for policy migration and prioritized onboarding. Enterprise DLP is part of the Prisma SASE platform and works alongside other Palo Alto Networks security products to provide comprehensive data protection across the business landscape.

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks Enterprise Data Loss Prevention is Enterprise DLP solution protecting sensitive data across networks, clouds, and endpoints developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Cloud Security, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →