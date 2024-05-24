Guardz Data Loss Prevention
Cloud-based DLP solution preventing intentional & accidental data exfiltration
Guardz Data Loss Prevention Description
Guardz Data Loss Prevention is a cloud-based security solution that monitors and protects data stored in cloud environments. The platform addresses multiple attack vectors including account hijacking, abnormal data exposure, excessive permissions, and malware-based data exfiltration. The solution continuously monitors the dark web for leaked credentials and signs of exfiltrated data that could lead to business email compromise attacks. It scans cloud environments for digital assets with excessive sharing permissions and detects abnormal activity patterns that may indicate data security risks. The platform includes email security capabilities to block spear phishing and social engineering attempts that target sensitive data. It provides security awareness training to educate employees on recognizing indicators of data theft and developing best practices around data security. Guardz DLP monitors for both intentional and accidental data sharing scenarios that occur through cloud collaboration. The system evaluates access permissions against least privilege principles to identify excessive authority that increases risk to data sovereignty and potential destruction. The solution addresses advanced persistent threats and ransomware that may execute immediately or remain dormant with the intent of data exfiltration for criminal purposes.
Guardz Data Loss Prevention FAQ
Common questions about Guardz Data Loss Prevention including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Guardz Data Loss Prevention is Cloud-based DLP solution preventing intentional & accidental data exfiltration developed by Guardz. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with Data Loss Prevention, Cloud Security, Dark Web Monitoring.
