CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security Description

CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security is an identity protection platform that provides security coverage for identities throughout the attack chain. The product is part of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and focuses on protecting various types of identities from threats. The solution operates within the broader CrowdStrike ecosystem, which includes endpoint security, cloud security, threat intelligence, and other security capabilities. It is designed to work alongside other Falcon platform components to provide unified security coverage. The product addresses identity-based threats and attacks by monitoring and protecting identity-related activities. It integrates with CrowdStrike's AI capabilities, including Charlotte AI for autonomous intelligence, and leverages the company's threat intelligence and adversary research. As part of the Falcon platform, the solution shares a common agent and console architecture with other CrowdStrike security products. This unified approach allows organizations to manage identity security alongside endpoint, cloud, and other security domains from a single platform. The product is positioned to address cross-domain attacks and identity-based threats that span multiple security domains. It operates within CrowdStrike's broader security architecture that includes detection and response capabilities across endpoints, cloud environments, and other attack surfaces.