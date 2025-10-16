CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security
Identity security platform protecting identities across attack chains
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security
Identity security platform protecting identities across attack chains
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security Description
CrowdStrike Falcon Next-Gen Identity Security is an identity protection platform that provides security coverage for identities throughout the attack chain. The product is part of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and focuses on protecting various types of identities from threats. The solution operates within the broader CrowdStrike ecosystem, which includes endpoint security, cloud security, threat intelligence, and other security capabilities. It is designed to work alongside other Falcon platform components to provide unified security coverage. The product addresses identity-based threats and attacks by monitoring and protecting identity-related activities. It integrates with CrowdStrike's AI capabilities, including Charlotte AI for autonomous intelligence, and leverages the company's threat intelligence and adversary research. As part of the Falcon platform, the solution shares a common agent and console architecture with other CrowdStrike security products. This unified approach allows organizations to manage identity security alongside endpoint, cloud, and other security domains from a single platform. The product is positioned to address cross-domain attacks and identity-based threats that span multiple security domains. It operates within CrowdStrike's broader security architecture that includes detection and response capabilities across endpoints, cloud environments, and other attack surfaces.
FEATURED
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.