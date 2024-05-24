Armis Threat Detection and Analysis Description

Armis Threat Detection and Analysis is a platform designed for operational technology (OT) and cyber-physical systems (CPS) environments. The solution provides asset discovery and inventory management for industrial control systems, SCADA systems, and critical infrastructure. The platform uses passive traffic inspection combined with customizable active querying to discover and catalog OT devices without disrupting operations. It creates an enriched asset inventory that aggregates and deduplicates data from multiple sources to serve as a configuration management database (CMDB). The solution performs gap analysis to validate existing security control deployments such as endpoint detection and response (EDR) agents and vulnerability scanners. It identifies unprotected assets, detects missing or misconfigured security controls, and flags end-of-life or end-of-service operating systems. Threat detection capabilities include monitoring for unusual communications between OT devices, traffic between IT and OT networks, and connections to external networks. The platform identifies potential compromises and attacks within industrial environments. The system provides security policy creation mapped to current threats and risks, with automatic threat detection and response capabilities. It consolidates data from integrated tools into a single dashboard for operational and security teams. The solution is delivered as a SaaS platform and supports Zero Trust architecture initiatives by providing a single source of truth for organizational assets across OT, IT, and IoT environments.