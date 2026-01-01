Cyera Data Subject Request Description

Cyera Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is a privacy compliance solution that automates the fulfillment of data subject requests under regulations like GDPR and CCPA. The product handles the complete DSR lifecycle including intake, verification, fulfillment, and audit trail generation. The solution uses AI-native data discovery and classification to locate personal data across structured and unstructured datastores with over 95% precision. It provides a brandable Privacy Request Center for structured intake with dynamic forms based on location, language, and regulatory requirements. The platform automates identity verification using patented technology and flexible verification methods. It automatically scopes requests and provides status updates to requesters. The system orchestrates end-to-end workflows for access, deletion, and opt-out requests, reducing fulfillment times from weeks to minutes. The product generates immutable logs and compliance-ready reports for regulatory audits. It maintains complete audit trails for every DSR and provides visibility across legal, privacy, security, IT, and compliance teams through a centralized dashboard. The solution applies jurisdiction-specific rules automatically to ensure compliance with GDPR, CCPA/CPRA, and other global privacy regulations. It is designed to handle high volumes of requests at enterprise scale.