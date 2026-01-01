Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration
App acceleration for SASE reducing latency and improving performance up to 5x
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration
App acceleration for SASE reducing latency and improving performance up to 5x
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration Description
Prisma SASE App Acceleration is a component of Palo Alto Networks' SASE solution that reduces application latency and increases performance for cloud applications and services. The product addresses poor network connectivity and excessive application latency that impacts user productivity. The solution accelerates file downloads and cloud response times for supported applications without requiring code changes. It uses advanced network acceleration techniques to mitigate the effects of packet loss and latency on application performance. App Acceleration supports multiple application categories including file sharing, enterprise applications, and collaboration tools. The product integrates with the Prisma SASE platform to provide optimized user experiences while maintaining security through real-time traffic inspection. The solution is designed for organizations using cloud-based applications where network performance impacts productivity. It operates inline with existing security controls and provides acceleration for specific protocols and applications through intelligent traffic optimization. App Acceleration works as part of the broader Prisma SASE architecture, complementing other components like Prisma Access and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) to deliver secure and optimized access to cloud applications.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration is App acceleration for SASE reducing latency and improving performance up to 5x developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Zero Trust solution designed to help security teams with Application Security, Cloud, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership