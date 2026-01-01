Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration Logo

Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration

App acceleration for SASE reducing latency and improving performance up to 5x

Zero Trust
Commercial
Palo Alto Networks Prisma SASE App Acceleration Description

Prisma SASE App Acceleration is a component of Palo Alto Networks' SASE solution that reduces application latency and increases performance for cloud applications and services. The product addresses poor network connectivity and excessive application latency that impacts user productivity. The solution accelerates file downloads and cloud response times for supported applications without requiring code changes. It uses advanced network acceleration techniques to mitigate the effects of packet loss and latency on application performance. App Acceleration supports multiple application categories including file sharing, enterprise applications, and collaboration tools. The product integrates with the Prisma SASE platform to provide optimized user experiences while maintaining security through real-time traffic inspection. The solution is designed for organizations using cloud-based applications where network performance impacts productivity. It operates inline with existing security controls and provides acceleration for specific protocols and applications through intelligent traffic optimization. App Acceleration works as part of the broader Prisma SASE architecture, complementing other components like Prisma Access and Autonomous Digital Experience Management (ADEM) to deliver secure and optimized access to cloud applications.

