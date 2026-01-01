Cyera Data Privacy Software Description

Cyera Data Privacy Software is a data privacy platform designed to help organizations manage personal data and comply with global privacy regulations. The platform provides automated discovery and inventory of personal data across cloud and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to understand where sensitive personal information resides and what security controls protect it. The software includes capabilities for Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment, automating the process from intake to completion with identity verification and centralized request management. Organizations can reduce DSR fulfillment times through automated discovery and management of personal data. The platform offers privacy risk detection through pre-configured policies that identify compliance gaps across global privacy requirements. It includes data residency tracking to map where personal data is stored geographically, supporting data localization compliance efforts. Security safeguard analysis features enable organizations to verify that appropriate controls such as encryption are applied to personal data. The platform identifies identity-related access issues by analyzing data access patterns and permissions across the data estate. Personal data access management capabilities allow organizations to determine who has access to sensitive personal information. The platform provides visibility into data security measures and helps organizations implement proper access controls to maintain compliance with privacy regulations.