Cyera Data Privacy Software Logo

Cyera Data Privacy Software

Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyera Data Privacy Software Description

Cyera Data Privacy Software is a data privacy platform designed to help organizations manage personal data and comply with global privacy regulations. The platform provides automated discovery and inventory of personal data across cloud and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to understand where sensitive personal information resides and what security controls protect it. The software includes capabilities for Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment, automating the process from intake to completion with identity verification and centralized request management. Organizations can reduce DSR fulfillment times through automated discovery and management of personal data. The platform offers privacy risk detection through pre-configured policies that identify compliance gaps across global privacy requirements. It includes data residency tracking to map where personal data is stored geographically, supporting data localization compliance efforts. Security safeguard analysis features enable organizations to verify that appropriate controls such as encryption are applied to personal data. The platform identifies identity-related access issues by analyzing data access patterns and permissions across the data estate. Personal data access management capabilities allow organizations to determine who has access to sensitive personal information. The platform provides visibility into data security measures and helps organizations implement proper access controls to maintain compliance with privacy regulations.

Cyera Data Privacy Software FAQ

Common questions about Cyera Data Privacy Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyera Data Privacy Software is Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance developed by Cyera. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Automation, Cloud Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →