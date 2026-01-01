Cyera Data Privacy Software
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
Cyera Data Privacy Software
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
Cyera Data Privacy Software Description
Cyera Data Privacy Software is a data privacy platform designed to help organizations manage personal data and comply with global privacy regulations. The platform provides automated discovery and inventory of personal data across cloud and hybrid environments, enabling organizations to understand where sensitive personal information resides and what security controls protect it. The software includes capabilities for Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment, automating the process from intake to completion with identity verification and centralized request management. Organizations can reduce DSR fulfillment times through automated discovery and management of personal data. The platform offers privacy risk detection through pre-configured policies that identify compliance gaps across global privacy requirements. It includes data residency tracking to map where personal data is stored geographically, supporting data localization compliance efforts. Security safeguard analysis features enable organizations to verify that appropriate controls such as encryption are applied to personal data. The platform identifies identity-related access issues by analyzing data access patterns and permissions across the data estate. Personal data access management capabilities allow organizations to determine who has access to sensitive personal information. The platform provides visibility into data security measures and helps organizations implement proper access controls to maintain compliance with privacy regulations.
Cyera Data Privacy Software FAQ
Common questions about Cyera Data Privacy Software including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Cyera Data Privacy Software is Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance developed by Cyera. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Automation, Cloud Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership