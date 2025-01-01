Human Risk

Human risk management tools for security awareness training, phishing simulation, and insider threat detection.

Hoxhunt Logo
Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt is a human risk management platform that combines adaptive phishing simulations, security awareness training, and automated security operations to reduce organizational cyber risk through employee behavior change.

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training Logo
KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training

A human risk management platform that combines security awareness training, simulated phishing, real-time coaching, and security orchestration to reduce cybersecurity risks associated with human behavior.

Hook Security Logo
Hook Security

A security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulations with psychology-based training to help organizations reduce phishing vulnerabilities and build a security-aware culture.

Security Mentor Security Awareness Training Program Logo
Security Mentor Security Awareness Training Program

A security awareness training platform that combines interactive lessons, phishing simulation, policy tracking, and awareness materials to educate employees on cybersecurity best practices.

Living Security Human Risk Management Platform Logo
Living Security Human Risk Management Platform

A human risk management platform that identifies, assesses, and mitigates security risks associated with employee behavior through monitoring, targeted interventions, and comprehensive reporting.

Proofpoint Insider Threat Management Logo
Proofpoint Insider Threat Management

A security solution that monitors, detects, and responds to insider threats by providing visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud to prevent data loss from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders.

Beephish Logo
Beephish

A security awareness platform that combines phishing simulations with employee training to reduce organizational risk from email-based attacks.

Guardey Logo
Guardey

Security awareness training platform that uses gamification to deliver short cybersecurity education modules to employees while tracking their progress and compliance.

Akamai Account Protector Logo
Akamai Account Protector

Akamai Account Protector is a cybersecurity tool that prevents account abuse by detecting and mitigating fraudulent activities through user behavior analysis and real-time risk scoring.

Crown Point Solutions - Awareness Training Logo
Crown Point Solutions - Awareness Training

Online IT Security and Privacy Awareness training courses to help companies meet compliance requirements and reduce cybersecurity risks.

Gophish Logo
Gophish

An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.

King Phisher Logo
King Phisher

King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.

Social Engineering Attacks Logo
Social Engineering Attacks

A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.

Infosec Boot Camps Logo
Infosec Boot Camps

Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.

Swordphish Logo
Swordphish

A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.

NotifySecurity Logo
NotifySecurity

An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection.

FingerprintJS Logo
FingerprintJS

FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.

