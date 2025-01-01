Human Risk
Human risk management tools for security awareness training, phishing simulation, and insider threat detection.
Explore 17 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance
Hoxhunt is a human risk management platform that combines adaptive phishing simulations, security awareness training, and automated security operations to reduce organizational cyber risk through employee behavior change.
A human risk management platform that combines security awareness training, simulated phishing, real-time coaching, and security orchestration to reduce cybersecurity risks associated with human behavior.
A security awareness training platform that combines phishing simulations with psychology-based training to help organizations reduce phishing vulnerabilities and build a security-aware culture.
A security awareness training platform that combines interactive lessons, phishing simulation, policy tracking, and awareness materials to educate employees on cybersecurity best practices.
A human risk management platform that identifies, assesses, and mitigates security risks associated with employee behavior through monitoring, targeted interventions, and comprehensive reporting.
A security solution that monitors, detects, and responds to insider threats by providing visibility into user activities across endpoints, email, and cloud to prevent data loss from careless, compromised, or malicious insiders.
A security awareness platform that combines phishing simulations with employee training to reduce organizational risk from email-based attacks.
Security awareness training platform that uses gamification to deliver short cybersecurity education modules to employees while tracking their progress and compliance.
Akamai Account Protector is a cybersecurity tool that prevents account abuse by detecting and mitigating fraudulent activities through user behavior analysis and real-time risk scoring.
Online IT Security and Privacy Awareness training courses to help companies meet compliance requirements and reduce cybersecurity risks.
An open-source phishing toolkit for businesses and penetration testers.
King Phisher is a phishing campaign toolkit for testing and promoting user awareness through simulated attacks.
A reminder that technology alone is not enough to stay secure against social engineering tactics.
Live and on-demand cybersecurity training programs for all levels.
A platform for creating and managing fake phishing campaigns to raise awareness and train users to identify suspicious emails.
An Outlook add-in that enables one-click reporting of suspicious emails to security teams with integrated statistics tracking and SMTP header collection.
FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.
