OT Security

Operational technology security tools for protecting industrial control systems, SCADA networks, and critical infrastructure.

Explore 28 curated cybersecurity tools, with 14,802+ visitors searching for solutions

Radiflow CIARA Logo
Radiflow CIARA

A data-driven OT risk management platform that uses digital twin technology and breach simulations to assess cybersecurity risks, optimize mitigation strategies, and ensure compliance with industry standards.

Operational Technology Vulnerability Management
Avathon Logo
Avathon

AI-powered platform that manages and monitors physical infrastructure systems while providing autonomous operation capabilities and smart city integration

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
Upstream Security Logo
Upstream Security

The Upstream Security Platform is a cloud-based solution for monitoring and securing connected vehicles and mobility IoT devices, offering features such as cybersecurity detection, API protection, and fraud detection.

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0 Logo
Siemens Simatic PCS 7 Hardening Tool Version 1.0

A PowerShell security assessment script that evaluates Siemens SIMATIC PCS 7 industrial control systems for security misconfigurations and vulnerabilities.

Industrial Control System Security
ICS-pcap Logo
ICS-pcap

A collection of PCAPs for ICS/SCADA utilities and protocols with the option for users to contribute.

Industrial Control System Security
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF) Logo
Industrial Exploitation Framework (ISF)

ISF (Industrial Exploitation Framework) - An exploitation framework for industrial systems with various ICS protocol clients and exploit modules.

Industrial Control System Security
ModbusPal Logo
ModbusPal

Java MODBUS simulator with scriptable functions and dynamic resource creation.

Industrial Control System Security
AVEVA Logo
AVEVA

AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.

Industrial Control System Security
LICSTER Logo
LICSTER

A Low-cost ICS Security Testbed for Education and Research

Industrial Control System Security
SMOD Logo
SMOD

Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.

Industrial Control System Security
MiniCPS Logo
MiniCPS

MiniCPS is a framework for real-time Cyber-Physical Systems simulation that supports physical process and control device simulation along with network emulation capabilities.

Industrial Control System Security
ics_mem_collect Logo
ics_mem_collect

Developing APIs to access memory on industrial control system devices.

Industrial Control System Security
s7scan Logo
s7scan

A tool for scanning networks, enumerating Siemens PLCs, and gathering detailed information about them.

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework Logo
Industrial Security Exploitation Framework

An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.

Industrial Control System Security
PLCinject Logo
PLCinject

PLCinject is a tool for injecting and patching blocks on PLCs with a call instruction.

Industrial Control System Security
Snap7 Homepage Logo
Snap7 Homepage

Website providing information on Snap7 open-source communication library.

Industrial Control System Security
Kamerka Logo
Kamerka

Ultimate Internet of Things/Industrial Control Systems reconnaissance tool powered by Shodan.

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
Moki Linux Logo
Moki Linux

A customized Kali Linux distribution for ICS/SCADA pentesting professionals

Industrial Control System Security
ICSFuzz Logo
ICSFuzz

PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.

Industrial Control System Security
mbtget Logo
mbtget

Simple perl script for making Modbus transactions from the command line.

Industrial Control System Security
GRASSMARLIN Logo
GRASSMARLIN

Passively maps and visually displays ICS/SCADA network topology for network security

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
SCADAShutdownTool Logo
SCADAShutdownTool

An industrial control system testing tool that enables security researchers to enumerate SCADA controllers, read register values, and modify register data across different testing modes.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security
sixnet-tools Logo
sixnet-tools

Python exploitation tool for gaining root access to Sixnet RTUs in SCADA networks by exploiting application-level vulnerabilities.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition Security
Redpoint Logo
Redpoint

A Digital Bond research project to enumerate ICS applications and devices

Operational Technology Asset Discovery
