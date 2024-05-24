Delve PCI-DSS Compliance Description

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain PCI-DSS certification. The platform provides automated compliance workflows that reduce manual effort required for certification processes. The system includes AI agents that automate evidence collection tasks such as taking screenshots, writing reports, and validating evidence. It performs automated infrastructure scanning to identify compliance issues on a daily basis. The platform also includes AI-powered code scanning capabilities that check pull requests for security issues. The platform offers customized compliance programs tailored to company size, tools, and risk profile. It provides white-glove onboarding with expert guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. Delve includes end-to-end audit support where the team assists during audits by answering questions, providing evidence, and communicating with auditors. The platform generates trust reports that allow organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. Additional features include AI-powered security questionnaire automation that autofills vendor questionnaires using compliance policies and technical configurations. The platform provides policy assistance through an AI assistant that answers vendor questions.