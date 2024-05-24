Delve PCI-DSS Compliance Logo

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance

PCI-DSS compliance automation platform with AI-powered evidence collection

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance Description

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain PCI-DSS certification. The platform provides automated compliance workflows that reduce manual effort required for certification processes. The system includes AI agents that automate evidence collection tasks such as taking screenshots, writing reports, and validating evidence. It performs automated infrastructure scanning to identify compliance issues on a daily basis. The platform also includes AI-powered code scanning capabilities that check pull requests for security issues. The platform offers customized compliance programs tailored to company size, tools, and risk profile. It provides white-glove onboarding with expert guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. Delve includes end-to-end audit support where the team assists during audits by answering questions, providing evidence, and communicating with auditors. The platform generates trust reports that allow organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. Additional features include AI-powered security questionnaire automation that autofills vendor questionnaires using compliance policies and technical configurations. The platform provides policy assistance through an AI assistant that answers vendor questions.

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance FAQ

Common questions about Delve PCI-DSS Compliance including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delve PCI-DSS Compliance is PCI-DSS compliance automation platform with AI-powered evidence collection developed by Delve. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, PCI DSS, AI Powered Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
541
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
388
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
245
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
243
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox