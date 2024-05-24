Adaptive Control Center Logo

Adaptive Control Center

by Adaptive Security

Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Rbac
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Adaptive Control Center Description

Adaptive Control Center is an administrative platform for managing security awareness training programs. The platform provides centralized control over training, testing, and threat response activities for organizations. The Control Center includes role-based access control (RBAC) to assign appropriate permissions to team members while protecting sensitive data. It features bot click prevention technology that automatically detects and filters bot clicks from phishing simulations to provide accurate metrics on employee performance. The platform delivers real-time admin alerts and notifications for events such as spikes in phishing failures, unusual login activity, and system-level updates. Training content is delivered in short, digestible modules under 10 minutes designed for engagement. The platform includes a library of constantly updated training modules with newsletters, posters, and campaigns. It supports phishing simulations and deepfake simulations to prepare employees for social engineering attacks. The system provides automated employee syncing and management capabilities. Adaptive Control Center is used by Fortune 500 companies and organizations across various industries including finance, construction, technology, and government sectors. The platform focuses on building security culture through training that addresses modern threats including AI-based attacks and deepfakes.

Adaptive Control Center FAQ

Common questions about Adaptive Control Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Adaptive Control Center is Admin platform for managing security awareness training programs developed by Adaptive Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with RBAC.

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