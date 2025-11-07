CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT

XIoT security platform providing visibility and protection for IoT/OT assets

OT Security
Commercial
CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT Description

CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT is a security solution designed to protect extended Internet of Things (XIoT) environments, which include IoT, OT, ICS, and other connected devices. The platform provides visibility and protection for mission-critical XIoT assets across enterprise environments. The solution is part of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform and aims to address security challenges in environments where traditional endpoint security agents cannot be deployed. It focuses on protecting devices and systems that are critical to operations but may have limited security capabilities or cannot tolerate downtime for security updates. The platform integrates with CrowdStrike's broader security ecosystem, including endpoint security, cloud security, and threat intelligence capabilities. It is designed to work within the unified Falcon platform architecture, sharing the same agent and console infrastructure where applicable. CrowdStrike Falcon for XIoT addresses the security needs of organizations with diverse connected device environments, including industrial control systems, medical devices, building management systems, and other specialized equipment that falls outside traditional IT security boundaries.

