Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation Description

Palo Alto Networks Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) is a browser isolation technology that executes web content in a remote environment, separating it from local devices and browsers. The solution creates a no-code execution channel between users and web content to prevent zero-day web attacks from reaching endpoints. The product combines vector-based and pixel-based isolation technologies, including SKIA rendering, to deliver web browsing functionality while maintaining security isolation. RBI integrates natively with Prisma Access SASE platform, allowing security teams to apply isolation policies through existing security policy configurations. The solution addresses use cases including protection against patient zero infections, securing high-value users frequently targeted by threat actors, and defending against hidden zero-day attacks embedded in web content. RBI can be configured through a single management interface within Prisma Access, enabling administrators to apply isolation rules to existing security policies without separate configuration systems. The technology processes web content remotely and transmits safe rendering information to user browsers, supporting dynamic web applications while preventing malicious code execution on local systems. The solution operates as part of the Prisma SASE architecture, working alongside secure web gateway and data loss prevention capabilities.