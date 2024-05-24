Guardz Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education
Guardz Security Awareness Training
Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education
Guardz Security Awareness Training Description
Guardz Security Awareness Training is a platform designed to educate employees on cybersecurity best practices and threat recognition. The platform addresses human error as a primary cause of security breaches by training users to identify and respond to threats such as phishing emails, suspicious links, and malicious file downloads. The platform provides training campaigns with video modules that can be assigned to users. Organizations can track completion rates and monitor employee progress through a dashboard interface. The training content covers various cybersecurity topics and compliance requirements including HIPAA and PII protection. The platform is designed to help organizations build a security-aware culture by transforming employees from potential security risks into active participants in organizational defense. Training materials focus on teaching employees to recognize threats and respond appropriately to security incidents. Guardz Security Awareness Training appears to be targeted at managed service providers (MSPs) and their clients, with partnerships with various technology and distribution companies in the cybersecurity ecosystem.
Guardz Security Awareness Training FAQ
Common questions about Guardz Security Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Guardz Security Awareness Training is Security awareness training platform for employee cybersecurity education developed by Guardz. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Security Awareness Training, Phishing Awareness, Employee Security Training.
