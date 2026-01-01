Palo Alto Networks PA-7500
Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers
Palo Alto Networks PA-7500
Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers
Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 Description
The Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 is a hardware-based next-generation firewall designed for enterprise-scale organizations, data centers, and service providers. The chassis-based system delivers 1.5 Tbps App-ID performance and 1.44 Tbps Layer 7 threat prevention throughput with support for 400 Gbps interfaces. The PA-7500 uses Single-Pass Parallel Processing (SP3) architecture and includes the FE400 ASIC custom silicon. The system intelligently distributes processing across three subsystems: networking processing cards (NPC), data processing cards (DPC), and management processing cards (MPC). The chassis supports up to seven networking processing cards and/or data processing cards for scalable deployment. The firewall provides inline machine learning-based threat detection, application identification (App-ID), and integrated cloud-based detection engines. It includes Zero Trust components with least-privileged access and continuous security inspection. The system offers SD-WAN overlay capabilities integrated with NGFW security features in a single management system. The PA-7500 supports Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for automated onboarding. The architecture includes dedicated memory for each subsystem and modular card design with PA-7500-NPC-A for network connectivity, PA-7500-DPC-A for additional processing capacity, PA-7500-MPC-A for management interfaces and first packet processing, and PA-7500-SFC-A for network connectivity.
Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 FAQ
Common questions about Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 is Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with App Security, Machine Learning, Network Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership