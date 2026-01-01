Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 Description

The Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 is a hardware-based next-generation firewall designed for enterprise-scale organizations, data centers, and service providers. The chassis-based system delivers 1.5 Tbps App-ID performance and 1.44 Tbps Layer 7 threat prevention throughput with support for 400 Gbps interfaces. The PA-7500 uses Single-Pass Parallel Processing (SP3) architecture and includes the FE400 ASIC custom silicon. The system intelligently distributes processing across three subsystems: networking processing cards (NPC), data processing cards (DPC), and management processing cards (MPC). The chassis supports up to seven networking processing cards and/or data processing cards for scalable deployment. The firewall provides inline machine learning-based threat detection, application identification (App-ID), and integrated cloud-based detection engines. It includes Zero Trust components with least-privileged access and continuous security inspection. The system offers SD-WAN overlay capabilities integrated with NGFW security features in a single management system. The PA-7500 supports Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for automated onboarding. The architecture includes dedicated memory for each subsystem and modular card design with PA-7500-NPC-A for network connectivity, PA-7500-DPC-A for additional processing capacity, PA-7500-MPC-A for management interfaces and first packet processing, and PA-7500-SFC-A for network connectivity.