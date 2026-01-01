Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 Logo

Palo Alto Networks PA-7500

Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 Description

The Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 is a hardware-based next-generation firewall designed for enterprise-scale organizations, data centers, and service providers. The chassis-based system delivers 1.5 Tbps App-ID performance and 1.44 Tbps Layer 7 threat prevention throughput with support for 400 Gbps interfaces. The PA-7500 uses Single-Pass Parallel Processing (SP3) architecture and includes the FE400 ASIC custom silicon. The system intelligently distributes processing across three subsystems: networking processing cards (NPC), data processing cards (DPC), and management processing cards (MPC). The chassis supports up to seven networking processing cards and/or data processing cards for scalable deployment. The firewall provides inline machine learning-based threat detection, application identification (App-ID), and integrated cloud-based detection engines. It includes Zero Trust components with least-privileged access and continuous security inspection. The system offers SD-WAN overlay capabilities integrated with NGFW security features in a single management system. The PA-7500 supports Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) for automated onboarding. The architecture includes dedicated memory for each subsystem and modular card design with PA-7500-NPC-A for network connectivity, PA-7500-DPC-A for additional processing capacity, PA-7500-MPC-A for management interfaces and first packet processing, and PA-7500-SFC-A for network connectivity.

Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 FAQ

Common questions about Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Palo Alto Networks PA-7500 is Enterprise-scale ML-powered NGFW for data centers and service providers developed by Palo Alto Networks. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with App Security, Machine Learning, Network Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →